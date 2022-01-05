Ben Affleck breaks the silence and declares himself “lucky” for his reunion with Jennifer López

Ben Affleck broke the silence and spoke for the first time about his love story with Jennifer Lopez. The couple met again 17 years after their first courtship and the actor confesses “lucky” for this second chance.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, as part of the promotion of his new film, The Tender Bar, the interpreter referred to his new life after the excesses of the past. Affleck said that his situation and perspectives changed in the last period and he was enthusiastic about new projects, both in his love life and professional.

“In the last five years I have been grateful for the difficulties I went through. They were not insignificant, because much of the pain I felt was due to pain caused to other people. And that turns out to be the most painful thing that someone can go through ”, the actor was sincere.

In the interview with the American media, the 49-year-old star described his reunion with JLo as “beautiful” and said he felt lucky for the possibility of having been able to resume the relationship.

When asked about possible wedding plans with the businesswoman, Affleck hinted that it is not an option to rule out, but he did not confirm it either. The new romance of Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez began eight months ago amid rumors that were soon confirmed, when the couple was seen more in love than ever in various situations. The relationship would have started in February of this year when the actress was filming a movie in the Dominican Republic, in the period in which she was going through a crisis in her relationship with Alex Rodríguez. Later, both stars were captured on a romantic vacation in Montana and in successive situations with their families, in the middle of walks and enjoying each other’s company.

The actor and the artist met in 2002 during the filming of the film A dangerous relationship, when the actress was married to the dancer Cris Judd, from whom she would soon separate. A few months later, the singer and Affleck began a love story that lasted for two years, although it did not prosper.

Jennifer Lopez married singer Marc Anthony that same year, with whom she became the mother of twins. Meanwhile, the interpreter was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he was in a relationship for more than a decade until their breakup due to infidelities and alcohol addiction problems that have affected the actor.