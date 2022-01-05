Before and after Dwayne Johnson: what “The Rock” looked like as a teenager and with hair

Dwayne douglas johnson, better known as “The Rock” or “The Rock” He was born in Hayward, California, on May 2, 1972. He rose to fame for his participation as a wrestler for WWE until 2019, when he retired to pursue his acting career.

His first job as a leading man was in the movie “The Scorpion King” in 2002 and although he has participated in many action and comedy films, his most important role is undoubtedly as Luke Hobbs in the “Fast and Furious” saga.

Recently, the former fighter surprised all his followers by sharing a photograph of himself when he was thirteen, where he poses in front of the Rocky Balboa statue.

Very few people know that in addition to being an actor, he is a talented producer. He hosted and produced “The Hero,” a reality TV series, and has continued to produce shows and movies with his production company Seven Bucks Productions ever since.

In 2013, Forbes magazine named him the No. 25 among the 100 most powerful celebrities, was the highest paid actor in the world in 2016 and Time magazine named him one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2016. In 2001, Muscle & Fitness magazine named him the “Man of the Century.”

On the side of his personal life, “The Rock” married in 1997 with the television producer Dany Garcia, divorcing in 2007. With whom he had his first daughter Simona Alejandra Johnson on August 14, 2001.

Years later he met Lauren Hashian who married in 2019 and had two daughters: Tiana Gia Johnson, who was born on April 23, 2018 and Jasmine Johnson, who was born in December 2015.

Currently, Dwayne is experiencing one of the best moments of his career. Not only is he the star of Disney’s “Jungle Cruise,” but he also just starred alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds the tape “Red Notice”, the most expensive production in Netflix history.