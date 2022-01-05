Baker Mayfield will be operated on in the shoulder; he does not play on sunday

Mayfield played injured since Week two and while Stefanski acknowledges that it affected his performance, he kept him on the field based on the best possible information.

BEREA, Ohio – Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will not play the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, so he can go ahead with surgery to repair the tear in his left shoulder, an arm he does not throw with.

The Browns coach, Kevin Stefanski, said the surgery of Mayfield it would be this week. A league source advanced to ESPN that Mayfield could return in time to participate in organized team activities.

Baker Mayfield of the Cleveland Browns. Getty

Mayfield, who has been playing with the shoulder injury since Week 2, admitted after the loss at the Monday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers he was “pretty beaten.” Mayfield was sacked nine times in the game.

“I kept taking risks when I wasn’t healthy and tried to fight for our guys,” said Mayfield, who played with a shoulder harness to keep it from slipping out of place. “Now is the time for me to start looking for what is best for me and my health.”

The Browns (7-9) were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday when the Bengals they took the title of the North Division of the AFC. Mayfield, who led Cleveland to its first playoff victory in 26 years last season, has struggled since sustaining the shoulder injury, ranking 26th in the league at QBR (35.2).

On Monday, he also became the first quarterback of the NFL since 2019 to throw 10 consecutive incomplete passes, and the first since 2017 to be sacked at least five times and have five passes stopped on the line of scrimmage in the same game.

On Tuesday, Stefanski He acknowledged that the shoulder and harness injury affected Mayfield’s performance this season, but he had no regrets about not giving him an extended break to recover.

“Throughout this whole matter, we have tried to make the right decision based on all available information,” Stefanski replied. “Constant dialogue with our medical staff, with Baker, and at all times I have felt really comfortable based on all that information.”

Mayfield is under contract with Cleveland throughout the 2022 season, and the Browns have already exercised the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.