Bad news! Jimmy Fallon surprises with an announcement after the New Year

U.S. – Jimmy Fallon announced on his Instagram account that he gave coronavirus positive during the vacations of Christmas Y New Year. Luckily, the comedian is vaccinated, so he only has mild symptoms of the disease. For the moment, his famous program will be delayed in returning.

It seems that the testing was done by NBC, since the driver was ready to go out and start his vacation. When the result was known, they kept Fallon in a small room, perfectly complying with the protocols, which the driver himself appreciated. After that, he was able to return to his home, where he has remained complying with the isolation.

It seems that the disease has been affecting the building where Jimmy Fallon is going to perform his popular show. Let us remember that in the 30 Rockefeller Plaza, several important shows are recorded, as is the case of Saturday night Live. In the latter there was an outbreak of cases of the disease, which caused the last show to have fewer actors on set.

Thanks to the Omicron variant, the protocols of various programs and theater shows have been tightened in order to stop the variant. Which has come to Broadway, given that in several casts of works such as “Hamilton“,”Mouling Rouge The Musical“,”Company“”Harry Potter and the Curserd Child “and”Tina – The Tina Turner Musical ” strong cases have been presented.

The positive of all this is that vaccination has shown how much it has helped reduce the most serious cases. Something the same Jimmy Fallon he stressed when he made his health known. Now more than ever it is important to complete vaccination schedules to prevent more variants of concern from being generated.