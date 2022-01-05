Awesome Evangelion-themed PC Gamer Announced

MSI announced an amazing collaboration with Evangelion anime to present a PC Gamer That rivals NERV’s cutting-edge technology in performance, and here are the first images.

Named “MSI x Evangelion e: Project Edition”, this new collaboration will paint in the colors of Neon Genesis Evangelion the components of the PC of your dreams. It is a motherboard, an AlO liquid cooling, cabinet and power supply manufactured by MSI with all the vibe of NERV so you don’t lose in the fight against the angels.

Specifically, the parts correspond to a MAG B660 Tomahawk motherboard, a MAG Coreliquid C240 ​​cooling, a MPG Gungnir 110R enclosure, and a MAG A650BN power supply. Here are the images so you can take a look:

But the PC doesn’t just look pretty to the eye. MSI reports that the components represent the newest on the market, such as the New B660 series motherboard that will support 12th generation Intel Core I Alder Lake series processors. And that’s not all, it will also include support for DDR5 RAM with a maximum frequency of up to 6,200 MHz, as well as Wi-Fi 6E, PCIe 4.0 slots, support for M.2 Gen 4 and USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

For now the cost of the inspired components has not been disclosed. Evangelion manga, although it was reported that they will be available in late 2022.

With information from Tom’s Hardware.

***

