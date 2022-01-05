‘Avatar 2’, Marvel and much Tom Cruise

Mexico City.- The indefatigable Tom Cruise paints to steal the 2022 film and throw the most nostalgic and action-loving moviegoers on the stock market: not only will he turn 60 (July), but he will save the world twice on screen.

The first, Top Gun: Maverick (May). Sequel to the mythical 1986 film, it will present the actor again as the aviation ace Peter Mitchell before a dangerous adventure. And in Mission: Impossible 7, his Ethan Hunt will be in danger, the details of which the production, with locations in Norway, Italy, England and Poland, jealously guards.

As usual, the sequels and spinoffs will dominate the screens. The Fantastic Animals saga will arrive with its third installment, The Secrets of Dumbledore (April), with the replacement of Mads Mikkelsen by Johnny Depp with the role of the magician Grindelwald.

Avatar, which was for a long time the highest grossing film in the world, has more story to tell. James Cameron will premiere the sequel (December) where the Na’vi will explore underwater scenarios.

Terror will be present in 2022. The murderer Ghostface will do his thing again in Scream (January), led by Neve Campbell and with the Mexican Melissa Barrera. Michael Myers, meanwhile, will have one more bloody night at Halloween Ends (October)

Roars of T-Rex and velociraptors will be heard in Jurassic World: Dominion (June). While the boxing franchise Creed, a spinoff of Rocky, will have a third film (November), directed by its star, Michael B. Jordan.

Animation is not immune to this phenomenon. The public will enjoy Sonic 2 (April), Minions: Nace un Villano (June) and Gato con Botas 2 (September), with the voice of Antonio Banderas.

The box office demands it, so there will be a lot of superheroes. DC’s muscle will lie in The Batman (March), with Robert Pattinson; Black Adam (July), with Dwayne Johnson; The Flash (November), with Ezra Miller, and Aquaman 2 (December), with Jason Momoa.

Marvel will attack the vampire Morbius (January), with Jared Leto; Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May), with Benedict Cumberbatch; Thor: Love and Thunder (July), where Natalie Portman will wield the Mjolnir; and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November), where the Mexican Tenoch Huerta, according to rumors, will play Namor.

Much espionage and mystery is anticipated. Henry Cavill and Samuel L. Jackson will try to explode a new spy saga, Argylle; the same as Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, with The Gray Man. Both without a release date.

For the audience to play detective, Death on the Nile (February), where Kenneth Branagh is Detective Hercule Poirot, and Between Razors and Secrets 2 (no date), with Daniel Craig.

Fairy tales will also do theirs. Pinocchio, with two film versions, still undated: one animated and dark, by Mexican Guillermo del Toro, and another, live action, from Disney, where Tom Hanks will be Gepetto. From the hand of Mickey’s company will also come Peter Pan & Wendy, with Jude Law as Hook.

Moviegoers will also have disaster movies (Moonfall, by Roland Emmerich; February), robberies (Ambulance, with Eiza González; February); musicals (Elvis, by Baz Luhrmann; June), biopics (Blonde, where Ana de Armas will be Marilyn Monroe; no date), and video game adaptations (Uncharted, with Tom Holland; February)

Great filmmakers will present new pieces of their works. Steven Spielberg will visit his childhood in The Fabelsman (November), and Martin Scorsese will narrate a real crime in The Killers of the Flower Moon (no date).

Alejandro G. Iñárritu will present Bardo (no date), where he returned to film in Mexico; Robert Eggers, a brutal Viking epic, The Northman (April); and Damien Chazelle, the drama Babylon (December).