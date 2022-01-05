Australia cancels Novak Djokovic’s visa to enter the country

Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa to enter the country 1:17

(CNN) – Novak Djokovic’s visa to enter Australia was canceled, Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Thursday (local time) in an interview with Australian media.



The tennis player, who was seeking to participate in the Australian Open, “did not provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and the visa was subsequently canceled,” he said.

The Australian Border Force said in a statement that it “will continue to ensure that those arriving at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements.”

“The ABF can confirm that Mr. Djokovic did not provide adequate evidence to meet the entry requirements for Australia and subsequently his visa was canceled. Non-citizens who do not have a valid visa upon entry or have canceled their visa will be detained and expelled from Australia “, indicated the Force. Meanwhile, he confirmed that “Djokovic had access to his phone.”

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said “the rules are rules” regarding the cancellation of the tennis player’s visa.

“Mr. Djokovic’s visa was canceled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been essential for Australia to have one of the lowest death rates in the world from covid-19, we remain vigilant ”, tweeted.

Djokovic’s father accuses officials of holding his son “captive”

Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic, accused Australian officials of holding his son “captive” after confusion with his visa application.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion traveled to the country after receiving a medical exemption to play at this year’s Australian Open, but is reportedly detained at the airport after applying for a visa that does not allow medical exemptions for not be vaccinated, Australian news media reported.

According to his father, Djokovic is currently staying in a room that no one can enter, with two policemen at the front of the room, he told Serbian radio station B92.

“I have no idea what is happening, they are holding my son captive for five hours,” Srdjan Djokovic said in a statement to the Russian news agency Sputnik, according to B92. “This is a fight for the libertarian world, it is not just a fight for Novak, but a fight for the whole world! If they don’t let him go in half an hour, we will meet in the street, this is everyone’s fight ”.

The statement was made hours ago and no meeting was reported in Belgrade or outside Melbourne airport.

Earlier this Wednesday, Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic posted a photo on social media of what appears to be Australia’s Melbourne airport, where the No.1 is reportedly being held, with the caption “No it’s the most common trip to Australia. “

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin on January 17.