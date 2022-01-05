Army and National Guard monitor elections

To avoid outbreaks of violence on Sunday, June 6, when the elections will be held, the Army and the National Guard will launch a surveillance operation throughout the state, including to inhibit carry-overs and vote-buying actions that may build Electoral fraud crimes that are now punishable by jail.

The head of the National Electoral Institute, Francisco Cabrera Valenzuela, warns that elements of the Army have already protected the electoral packages that yesterday began to be delivered to the presidents of the 691 polls that will be installed in Ahome, and the National Guard is already working in coordination with election officials. There is the commitment of the authorities of the three levels of government, the state, the federation and the municipalities, to guarantee security.

Moreover, the directors of the INE already participate every Friday in the peace and security table chaired by officials of the federal Public Security, the Sedena, the National Guard and the state authorities, and on the day of the vote they will mobilize in surveillance operations to inhibit violence and fraud attempts.

The official clarifies that the INE delivers and takes charge only of the electoral packages for federal deputies; that those of the governor, local deputies and mayors will be delivered by the district councils, and that the institute has already notified, since Saturday, Ana Elizabeth Ayala of the cancellation of her registration as a candidate for district 02, as well as Mayor Billy Chapman, that she knows that they filed a challenge, but that in the meantime the votes obtained by Ana Elizabeth will be counted in favor of the substitute candidate, although she can no longer be removed from the ballot.

The organization of the elections is one step ahead of the complaints and security guarantees that the leading candidates for governor demanded yesterday: Rubén Rocha de Morena and the PAS and Mario Zamora, of the PRI, PAN and PRD, who demanded security guarantees in the day of June 6.

Potpourri. If the prediction of yesterday’s EL DEBATE poll becomes effective, in which Rubén Rocha of the Morena coalition and the PAS already leads by far the electoral preferences, with 42.92 percent against 20.83 of Mario Zamora of the PRI alliance, PAN and the PRD, as it is commonly said, “this rice has already been cooked,” and for the Morenistas it would only be a matter of waiting for the vote on June 6, guarding the vote and ratifying their victory. We’ll see what happens, but for now it has already caused a stir in the political media.

ZAMORA. By the way, Mario Zamora stayed yesterday morning in Los Mochis and met with local journalists, in a conference in which he was very optimistic about winning the contest and introduced Érika Vázquez from the Ruta 5 organization, which he directs in the country Manuel Espino, and who now joins his campaign. Call to vote on June 6 and that it be done freely and calmly. Marco Antonio Osuna said that the Moreno administration and the PT increased the payroll by 80 million pesos, and it is not seen in what or where.

