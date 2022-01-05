Are you very bad at a game? PlayStation could help you

Over the years, and with the emergence of platforms that are available to a larger audience, video games are now enjoyed by all kinds of people. Of course, not everyone can boast outstanding command ability. In fact, there are people who can get frustrated because they cannot master the mechanics. However, in PlayStation they have an idea to deal with this situation.

On December 30, Sony Interactive Entertainment (PlayStation) obtained the registration of a patent whose objective is to identify when a player does not possess the sufficient skill required by a game (via VGC). In that case, the system provides various assists through the screen to help you progress. In other words, it is a guide that will lead the less skilled players by the hand.

The aids include, for example, a gameplay session recorded with superimposed images, which indicate various actions to advance in the level. In this way, the player would know exactly when and where on the stage to perform one or another movement. According to PlayStation, this system could help reduce player frustration in specific genres. Especially when they are just learning to master it.

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that PlayStation has thought of a way to support the player in a complicated game session. In mid 2020, they patented a robot with artificial intelligence that can accompany you while you play. Your mission? Encourage you when you meet a hacker in Warzone or when you died for the umpteenth time in a Hidetaka Miyazaki title. Yes, the robot is capable of reacting to your emotions as a real person would.

Nowadays, the PlayStation 5 offers a proposal called “Game Help”. Thanks to it, the player can access advice or video tutorials – provided by the developers – when they have problems advancing in a game. It is even possible to pin the video on the screen to continue playing while reading the guide.

Of course, video game companies patent their ideas all the time, but this does not mean that one day they will see the light of day. Mind you, the recent PlayStation record seems to be an evolution of “Game Help”.