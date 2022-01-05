Anxious people – serialists | Serialists

At a time when humanity was closing its second year of pandemic, amid the wave of a new variant of the coronavirus and with spirits and mental health in the ground, Netflix released a series that fights all that with compassion, the importance of second chances and vulnerability. That’s how it is Anxious people.

The plot of the series is most peculiar. A robber fails In his attempt to rob a bank branch for a specific and ridiculous amount and, in his flight from the police, he hides in a house with such bad luck that it is in the middle of a guided tour. There take hostage the real estate agent, two Ikea addicts, a pregnant woman, a suicidal billionaire and a BDSM rabbit.

This is a most unusual and relaxed “kidnapping”. The hostages are not threatened at any time and even cook something before being released. In the end, the thief allows them to leave and the police enter the house. The surprise comes when the agents they don’t find anyone inside. There is no trace of the thief and no one knows how he disappeared or where he went and those freed they are not willing to collaborate either.

The series unfolds through rashomon effect. Throughout the six episodes of 30 minutes each, we unravel what happened inside the house from the point of view of the hostages. A surprisingly upbeat mystery that makes it unclear whether it is a drama mixed with comedy or a comedy mixed with drama.

This black humor that accompanies it throughout the entire footage is the hallmark of Fredrick backman. The Swedish writer has made a name for himself thanks to novels like A man named Ove, which had an Oscar-nominated film and an American version project starring Tom Hanks, or Beartown, which was adapted for television by HBO.

Anxious people is closer to the comedy (and grumpy old men) of the first of the titles mentioned above. As if its original author were not enough incentive, the adaptation is carried out by Camilla Alghren, screenwriter of Bron / Broen and editor of the scripts for the Swedish versions of the trilogy Millenium. Behind the scenes, the chosen one was Felix herngren (The Restaurant, A United family).

As for the cast, we find three sides. On the one hand, there are the veteran Dan ekborg and the humorist Alfred Svensson like the kidnapping negotiators. Elsewhere, Petrina Solange (A United family), Carla sehn (Love and anarchy), Anna granath (A man named Ove), Marika lagercrantz (Modus), Lottie Ejebrant, Leif andrée Y Per Andersson like hostages. Finally, the mysterious thief whose identity is unknown.

Anxious people It is a peculiar, optimistic series. A dramedia mixed with mystery that moves between Fargo, a sweetened nordic noir and a light comedy in which the most important thing is not the how or why, but the what. Because at the worst moment, you can always find reasons to make the best of the experience.