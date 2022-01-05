Anne Hathaway defends Jeremy Strong from criticism for ‘Succession’

Anne Hathaway has defended her great friend and partner Jeremy Strong, before the emission of the last chapter of the third season of Succession, due to the criticism that the actor has received. The actress shared a text on Instagram to “send him a little love” to the actor due to the criticism that the actor received by profile published by the New Yorker.

“At the end of the week, I would like to send some love to Jeremy Strong, with whom I am fortunate to have worked twice and with whom I am proud to consider a friend. I deeply appreciate your qualities of thoughtfulness, sincerity, authenticity, sweetness, depth, kindness, generosity, as well as his powerful intelligence and extraordinary sensitivity “the actress wrote.

Anne Hathaway published on her Instagram account a black and white image of the actor, in which he appears holding the Emmy award he received last year for his portrayal of the character of Kendall Roy on the series ‘Succession’.

In the text shared on her Instagram account, the ‘Compulsive Scammers’ actress highlighted Strong’s professionalism, ensuring that she is an inspiring person: “He is an incredibly talented and inventive artist who is fully engaged on set, as well as a passionate person. and open in life. I find all these things inspiring (oh, and he’s funny) ”, continued the text posted on Instagram.

In addition, Anne Hathaway also wanted to congratulate the entire cast for “crushing this season” and noted that: “for the record, work is where the story begins and ends for me.” With this text, the actress joined Jessica Chastain, Aaron Sorkin and Sarah Snook, who also defended the actor, after being widely criticized for the American’s acting process.