An icon dies, the device that catapulted work into the mobile era – El Financiero

The classic blackberry phones that work with the operating system and original services They stopped working From this one January 4th, marking the end of an era for the famous device that catapulted work to the was mobile.

Ontario-based BlackBerry, formerly known as Research In Motion, whose flagship cell phone arrived in the 1990s to incorporate work-in-motion, he said workers will no longer be expected to phones that operate with their internal software “Work reliably” after this Tuesday, according to its website.

The move, originally announced in 2020, kills a product that remains popular to this day in some parts of the world for its reliability and safety.

The BlackBerry devices and its physical keyboards were once the mobile device of choice for both professionals keeping up with their emails and younger people messaging on its proprietary platform.

The company’s appeal waned as Apple’s iPhone and a series of Android phones with larger screens, better graphics, and a wider range of applications took over the market over the past decade.

The Canadian company stopped making its own smartphones in 2016, moving into a software-only business and licensing its brand and services to TCL Communication Technology Holdings, which continued to release devices until it ended. their agreement, in 2020.

The TCL devices were running on Alphabet’s Android operating system and will operate until August.

However, nostalgia for the BlackBerry name made it one of the meme stocks of 2021, causing its share price to spike in January, before registering an equally steep drop.