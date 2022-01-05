America waits for Brian Ocampo, but probes ‘plan B’ in Spain

Negotiations for the Uruguayan have been complicated and that is why they value the option of Iván Alejo

America He is looking for more options to reinforce the position of the extreme right in the face of the complications he has seen for the Uruguayan Brian Ocampo, who is in negotiations with Nacional de Uruguay to renew his contract. This situation led the Coapa club to show interest in Ivan Alejo, player of the Cadiz from Spain.

ESPN Digital confirmed that the azulcrema team asked in Spain about the 26-year-old winger who plays for Cádiz, a club that was close to releasing the footballer trained at Atlético de Madrid.

America does not stop insisting on Brian Ocampo, but does not rule out other options, such as Iván Alejo EFE

The 26-year-old footballer plays mainly as a winger on the right, a position to which coach Santiago Solari has given priority, who has no solution at the moment to this request.

Las Águilas analyze this “option” B given the inconveniences they have seen in South America due to Ocampo, since the player and his representative are in negotiations with Nacional, because in case of having a renewal they would leave money not only to the club’s coffers, but they would also obtain profits for them. The footballer has the right to collect 10 percent of the transfer with the club.

America cannot take another step to sign Ocampo, despite being a free player, and their hands are tied until he renews with the Uruguayan team. The directors of Cádiz and America have only had informal talks and, at the moment, there is no formal offer for the services of Iván Alejo.

Query here all the news and results of America.

This footballer only adds five games with the Andalusian team, since the board of directors and coach Álvaro Cervera had practically ruled out his continuity. However, in recent weeks he returned to training and joined the activities of the first team.

Alejo has been active in the last three LaLiga games and was called up in the last nine games, although he has not yet won a starting position.