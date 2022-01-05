Amazon Prime has the best releases for January 2022

Amazon Prime has the best way to start this new year with the best content for young and old. Find out which are all the premieres that hit the streaming platform in January 2022.

If you are looking to spend a good time with your family you cannot miss ‘Hotel Transylvania Transformanía’, This funny animated film starring Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler and Kathryn Hahn, (in its English version), is one of the best animated comedies you could see this month.

But if you are looking to have a fun time or feel inspired with powerful women, we ask you not to miss ‘Birds of prey’, movie based on the famous character from DC comics Harley quinn, don’t miss the incredible performances of Margot Robbie, Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, and Ella Jay Basco.

Movies that you will enjoy as a family. Courtesy of the distributor

Series coming to Amazon Prime in January 2022

Home Economics – January 1, 2022

As We See It – January 21, 2022

The Legend of Vox Machina – January 28, 2022

Movies coming to Amazon Prime in January 2022

The Tender Bar – January 7, 2022

CODA: Signs of the Heart – January 7, 2022

Hotel Transylvania Transformanía – January 14, 2022

Birds of Prey – January 16, 2022

The Richard Jewell Affair – January 19, 2022

The Green Knight – January 21, 2022

Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Documentaries and specials coming to Amazon Prime in January 2022

Adrián Uribe: Homemade! – January 21, 2022

Now that you know the entire catalog of the premieres of Amazon Prime Video for January 2022, We recommend that you write down all your favorite premieres in your diary and don’t miss them, we promise that you will have an incredible time in the first month of the year.