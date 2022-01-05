All the January 2022 releases of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney +

Ozark- Season 4.jpeg

On the side of Amazon Prime Video and its January releases, there is a significant bet in terms of movies. On January 7th comes The Tender Bar, directed by George Clooney and starring Ben Affleck and Tye Sheridan. The film tells the story of JR, a fatherless boy who grows up in the light of a bar whose bartender, his Uncle Charlie, is the boldest of a group of quirky and affectionate father figures.

Also added to the Prime Video catalog, The Green Knight, one of the most visually interesting films of 2021, CODA, a drama that promises a lot in the next awards season, and for the youngest comes exclusively: Hotel Transylvania Transformanía.

As for Disney + and its premieres for the month of January, the long-awaited premiere of his film Eternals, located within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film was directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. As for series, new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett will premiere on Wednesdays of the month. The series tells of the events after The Mandalorian and stars the classic Star Wars character.

For the little ones comes The Ice Age: The Adventures of Buck, a spin-off of the saga that opens on January 28.