Adele pays 58 million to Sylvester Stallone for incredible mansion in Los Angeles

Apparently Adele has started 2022 on the right foot and surely, ready to fulfill all her New Year’s resolutions, if that includes buying the mansion of a Hollywood star for 58 million euros, as various media have revealed this week .

A year ago, Sylvester Stallone put up for sale a luxurious mansion in Beverly Park, within one of the most exclusive condominiums in Los Angeles, where other celebrities such as Justin Bieber, Denzel Washington, ‘The Rock’ and Samuel live Jackson. It was then valued at $ 110 million by real estate Hilton & Hylands, which was unsuccessful in finding anyone interested in the property of more than 5,000 square meters.

The residence has six bedrooms, a total of 11 bathrooms, a sauna, terraces, gymnasiums and a guest house. Designed by the famous architect Richard Landry, the “king of mega mansions” and built in 1994, the 33-year-old British singer’s new home reflects only a fraction of his fortune valued at 170 million euros, a figure that will not do more. to rise in 2022, with projects and tours scheduled such as concerts in Las Vegas and London in the first half of the year, of which it is said, Netflix is ​​planning to make a documentary film.

The main house, built in 1994, has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The opulent master suite includes a sauna, steam room, and terrace office. There is also a two-story guesthouse with two en-suite bedrooms and a full ‘MasterChef’ level kitchen, as it was designed by the prestigious architect Richard Landry, known as the King of mega-mansions.

