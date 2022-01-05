Adele pay Sylvester Stallone 50 million for her house

Sylvester Stallone was having a hard time finding a buyer for his spectacular mansion of Beverly hills. Initially, the actor established in one hundred million the sale price, although so far you have not been able to complete the transaction. In fact, the protagonist of ‘Rambo’ he has been forced to cut his claims in half.

Finally, it was the singer Adele the one that has been decided by the house of Stallone And it has done it for a much lower price: 50 million euros. Although this amount may seem scandalous to many, the truth is that many media place the artist’s fortune at 170 million.

In addition, Adele Laurie Blue Adkins can generate annually about 50 million euros between his performances and the sales of his album. The purchase, in this sense, has not been an excessive headache for the British artist, of 33 years.

The singer will be able to enjoy a mansion with all the luxuries. For starters, the size is enormous: it has 1,700 square meters and the land, 15,000. The home has eight bedrooms and fifteen bathrooms. The main house, where to live Adele, has up to two rooms for the service.

Beyond these characteristics, which may be more or less common in houses of this size, the British will have to decide what to do with these elements: a statue of Rocky and another of Rambo that the actor kept with great affection.

Sylvester StalloneFor his part, he has decided to move to a somewhat more modest property in Florida, specifically in Palm Beach, valued at 30 million euros.