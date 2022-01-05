About 14,000 video game companies have stopped operating in China under the new laws – Kudasai

The video game licensing freeze in China lasts until 2022, dashing hopes that the process can resume in late 2021, prompting many small gaming-related companies to shut down their operations and prompting the largest. editorial sector to seek expansion abroad. The National Press and Publications Administration (NPPA), which is in charge of licensing video games in China, has not released a list of new titles approved since the end of July. This marks the country’s longest suspension of new gaming licenses since a nine-month hiatus in 2018 that followed a regulatory shakeup.

As a result, thousands of small studios and companies related to video games (including those dedicated to merchandising, advertising and publishing) have gone out of business in recent months. About 14,000 of these companies have been decommissioned since July, according to a report published by the state-run Securities Daily newspaper, citing data from business record-keeping company Tianyancha. This figure represents a considerable acceleration compared to the 18,000 video game companies that closed throughout 2020.

Larger companies, such as ByteDance, which owns TikTok, online search giant Baidu, and Tanwan Games, cut their losses by laying off several employees related to the video game segment of their operations. Meanwhile, the industry leaders, Tencent Holdings and NetEase are directing more resources to foreign markets. Tencent, based in Shenzhen, which runs the world’s largest video game business by revenue and the ubiquitous WeChat super app, plans to open a new game development studio in Singapore under the TiMi Studio Group subsidiary. TiMi is the developer behind two of Tencent’s biggest mobile game hits, Honor of kings Y Call of Duty: Mobile.

The new Singapore studio will be TiMi’s fourth overseas development center, after those in Los Angeles, Seattle and Montreal. Before this move, Tencent had its employees in the city been working solely on existing video games. Recent company closings and layoffs highlight growing regulatory uncertainty in China, which is the world’s largest and most lucrative video game market. This has made it increasingly difficult for companies to invest and develop new video game projects in the national market.

The NPPA has not provided an official explanation for the latest suspension or any clues as to when the approval process for new video games will resume. Since May 2019, the NPPA typically announces new licensed games in the middle or late of each month. Between 80 and 100 games are usually approved each month. The freeze on the new licenses came months after President Xi Jinping raised the issue of gaming addiction among the country’s youth during the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the other half of the annual “two session” event. From China in March. The other important measure, the restriction of three hours a week to play for minors, was announced in August.

