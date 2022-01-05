A new Macbeth comes to the movies: witches, ghosts, ambition, lust and the most brilliant actor duel of the season

We have read the best critics, cult movie level, and also the worst, which see empty in an aesthetic exercise that leaves it cold. The truth is that we are looking forward to checking

what has he done with Macbeth Joel Coen, for the first time without his brother Ethan at the helm. A priori, its greatest attraction is in

the interpretive duel of the protagonists, two actors who are no longer turning 60 in roles intended for a younger couple.

Frances McDormand (Coen’s wife) and Denzel Washington they play a Macbeth and a Lady Macbeth much more morose than Marion Cotillard and Michael Fassbender, protagonists of the version directed by Justin Kurzel in 2015. Everything that was erotic sensuality there turns into sharp crudeness: cruelty comes to the fore when it is not accompanies the joy of lust. We are facing «

a post menopausal Macbeth», Explained the director. The Macbeths are an older couple here, past the age of childbearing.

Time, mortality, and the future are vital issues».

As if the toughness of these two fierce actors wasn’t enough, Joel Coen has shot ‘

The tragedy of Macbeth ‘in black and white and from a conceptual aesthetic proposal (if you like Dreyer expressionism) or bleak (if you were expecting a bit of Highland green). «From the beginning we were not interested in making a realistic version of the work. We did not want another version filmed in a rental castle ”, explained the director, who makes his actors move in a theatrical scenery dressed in mists and shadows in rooms with echoes of Escher and framed in an almost square screen format, which refers to the origins of talkies. It seems that McDormand dreamed of Coen directing her on stage with Macbeth, but he preferred to shoot the film, in which the mythical witches are, played by a masterful Kathryn Hunter. It may be

She the one who, in the end, gets an Oscar.

Macbeth is probably William Shakespeare’s most brutal tragedy, a story in which political ambition ends in a veritable bloodbath. The scheming and manipulative Lady Macbeth urges her husband to assassinate King Duncan and become king himself. But everything gets out of hand for the nobleman and the plan ends in gore, as the three unforgettable witches predict. The drama has had innumerable film versions, some by excellent directors such as Orson Welles (1948), Akira Kurosawa (1957) or Roman Polanski, (1971). Joel Coen wanted to make a Macbeth «

for all those people who don’t want to see Shakespeare. Or maybe he is intimidated by him. ” And, therefore, he presents it almost as a noir. “The remarkable thing is that this is one of the few successful marriages in Shakespeare’s play, but what unites them is the planning of a murder.”