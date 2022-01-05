A look at the films and series most nominated for the Golden Globes

Alejandra Ramos Barreda

(CNN Spanish) – The Golden Globes or Golden Globe Awards return this year to – despite the controversies – to celebrate the best films and series from film, television and streaming platforms.

The Golden Globes Awards, which will celebrate their 79th delivery on Sunday, January 9, will be a “more diverse” award, according to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). This in response to accusations of the lack of diversity of the HFPA, the group behind the event and whose members are those who vote for the winners of the Golden Globes.

The HFPA announced in October its plans to continue the show, with or without a broadcast home – after NBC chose not to participate – or nominees in attendance at this year’s event. It will be a private event with no big guests or a red carpet.

Among the films with the most nominations are “The Power of the Dog” and “Belfast,” with seven nominations each. While the HBO drama “Succession” garnered five nominations in the category of television series, closely followed by the series “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show” by Apple with four nominations each.

These productions could take the Golden Globe for best film and series of 2021.

Films

“The Power of the Dog” (7 nominations)

Phil Burbank (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) is a cowboy who doesn’t take kindly that his younger brother George (played by Jesse Plemons) married a beautiful widow named Rose Gordon (Kirsten Dunst). “The Power of the Dog,” by writer and director Jane Campion, has powerful things to say about masculinity, change, and relationships. (See where he is in # OjoCríticoTop10)

The Netflix production premiered in theaters in November and is available on the platform via streaming.

Belfast (7 nominations)

Written, produced and directed by Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast” is not exactly an autobiographical film, but rather tells a story and a time that the actor and filmmaker know well.

The film begins in color before fading to black and white when Branagh casts audiences back to Belfast in 1969, where Buddy’s parents (Jamie Dornan from “50 Shades of Gray” and Caítriona Balfe from “Outlander”) fight, they debate and worry about the future.

“Belfast” hit theaters in the United States on November 12.

Series

Succession (5 nominations)

After a third season packed with big plays, the question remained whether the end of “Succession” could ‘close the deal’. The Emmy-winning series, available on HBO, centers on Logan Roy (Brian Cox), the patriarch of a major media conglomerate. His unexpected illness left three of his children (played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin) vying for his empire.

Ted Lasso (4 nominations)

The great series of the pandemic has been “Ted Lasso” of Apple TV +, which has just finished its second season. The main character, a college football coach who is unlikely to be coaching the fictional English football club AFC Richmond, seems to exude friendliness and optimism.

The Morning Show (4 nominations)

“The Morning Show” is the Apple TV + original series that looks at behind-the-scenes issues on a morning news show through the lens of #MeToo. The series, which is packed with stars like Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and William Gaither Crudup, is based in part on CNN’s Brian Stelter’s 2013 book “Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.” consulting producer of the series).

