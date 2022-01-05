A former NASA scientist says it is possible to make Mars and Venus habitable

The expert explained that a gigantic magnetic shield between a planet and the Sun would prevent it from stripping its atmosphere, allowing the planet to trap more heat and warm its climate to make it habitable.

Jim Green, a retired NASA chief scientist, says it is possible to protect both Mars and Venus from the sun with a giant magnetic shield that would allow humans to explore it without spacesuits. The claims were made in an interview with The New York Times published this Sunday.

It is the process of terraforming, designed to create conditions suitable for humans, with the right temperature and atmosphere and liquid water.

Green assured that he is currently working on this project. “There are several scenarios on how to make the magnetic shield. I am trying to get an article that I have been working on for about two years,” he said, adding that this study “is not going to be well received”, since “the planetary community is not like the idea of ​​terraforming anything. ”

The scientist explained that a gigantic magnetic shield between the planet and the Sun would prevent it from stripping its atmosphere, allowing the planet to trap more heat and warm its climate to make it habitable. “Mars is going to start terraforming itself,” he noted.

When this shield is placed between the planet and the Sun, the carbon dioxide on the polar cap would sublimate, returning to the atmosphere and enhancing the greenhouse effect. This would also release hidden water beneath the surface, allowing one-seventh of the ancient ocean to flow back.

According to the former NASA scientist, people could have “more flexibility and mobility” if they could be on Mars without spacesuits. Likewise, it could “start the process of growing the plants in the soils,” he added.

Work is currently under way on terraforming Mars, but the same principle could also be applied to make Venus habitable, Greene noted.

Earlier, a study was published in which an international group of scientists proposed a revolutionary plan to create an artificial magnetic field on Mars that is compatible with human life. The team suggests ionize particles from the surface of the Mars satellite Phobos and then accelerate them to create a torus of plasma along its orbit, which would create a strong enough magnetic field around the red planet.