9 movies on Netflix and other platforms that will motivate you to exercise

January represents for many people the month in which they decide not only to diet and eat healthy, but to start exercising to try to get in shape. However, starting or continuing exercise routines can be a difficult task if the person does not have the focus or discipline to do so. So any kind of push is good.

For this reason, below, I show you several films and documentaries that will serve to encourage you in your search for your full health, either through any physical activity or sport that is of interest to you..

Million Dollar Baby (2005)

Platforms: Amazon Prime Video and Redbox (for rent)

31-year-old waitress and aspiring boxer, Maggie Fitzgerald (Hilary swank), walks over to the gym of legendary trainer Frankie Dunn (Clint eastwood) for me to train her. After several obstacles, the young woman not only proves to be a good boxer, but also fills the great void that her coach’s life had. This film won four Oscars in 2005, including Best Picture, Best Director (Eastwood), Best Actress (Swank) and Best Supporting Actor (Morgan freeman).

Spirit of the Marathon (2007)

Platforms: Prime Video and Vudu (to rent)

This is the first feature film in history to capture the essence, drama, and unique spectacle of the famous 26.2-mile Chicago Marathon. The production features five runners, three fans and two elites, as they train and finally race this tough event.

Hoop Dreams (1994)

Platforms: HBO Max, Plex and Crackle

This documentary follows two young African-Americans during their high school years as they hone their basketball skills in hopes of earning a college scholarship and eventually playing in the NBA. “Hoop Dreams” was nominated for an Oscar in 1995 in the category of best edition.

Rocky (1976)

Platform: HBO Max

Winner of three Oscars in 1977, including best film and best director (John G. Avildsen), this film shows the life of the not very successful boxer Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone), a native of Philadelphia, who has a great opportunity to fight heavyweight world champion Apollo Creed (Carl weathers) in a battle in which he not only fights for victory inside the ring, but outside of it.

Rocky IV (1985)

Platform: HBO Max

In this fourth installment of the Rocky Balboa (Stallone) saga, the American boxer not only has to face the death of his trainer and friend Apollo Creed (Weathers), but also has to battle in the ring with the Soviet Iván Drago (Dolph lundgren), who overcomes it physically and who has the monetary support of the Soviet Union. This movie has some of the best training sequences ever shown on the big screen.

Pumping Iron (1977)

Platforms: Tubi, Plex, Vudu, Pluto TV and IMDb TV

Before this documentary, the names of Arnold schwarzenegger Y Lou ferrigno they were practically unknown, this being the springboard that allowed both to continue their careers in the entertainment world. “Pumping Iron” follows both athletes for several months, who train hard for the Mr. Olympia competition, the most important bodybuilding event in the world.

Desert Runners (2013)

Platforms: Tubi, Pluto TV and IMDb TV

This documentary shows how various non-professional runners attempt to complete a series of the most difficult ultramarathons in the world. Their dramatic journey takes them through the most picturesque and brutal landscapes in the world, pushing their bodies, hearts, and spirits through a myriad of external and internal obstacles. “Desert Runners” delves into the mindset of ultra athletes and the complex ways human beings deal with both heartbreak and triumph.

Clean Spirit (2014)

Platform: Kanopy

This documentary takes a behind-the-scenes look at the Tour de France 2013 and the participation of the Dutch professional cycling team, Argos Shimano, and their young sprinter, Marcel Kittel, from Germany. Throughout the training and strong event, the team claims to be part of a new generation of cyclists determined to improve the damaged image of professional cycling, competing without using any doping substances in their bodies.

Generation Iron 3 (2018)

Platform: Netflix

Traveling around the world including India, Brazil, Europe, Africa, Canada, and the United States, this documentary features interviews with bodybuilders, trainers, experts, and fans to determine what the ideal physique should look like.