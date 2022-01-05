8 celebrities who had to disable or limit comments on their social networks for criticism | Famous

Shrouded in anonymity or the freedom to comment without suffering the consequences, the so-called ‘trolls’ also publish negative comments about celebrities, affecting them in real life.

In the most extreme cases, some celebrity personalities have found it necessary to limit or completely block the comments section of their social networks.

This is what happened to the celebrities that we show you below.

# 1 Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

Both actors were in the eye of the hurricane in early 2019, when they confirmed their engagement.

At that time, multiple rumors suggested that their romance had been born of an infidelity towards Geraldine Bazán.

Although they denied it time and time again, some fans were sure that it had been and did not hesitate to send negative messages towards the Russian.

As a result, Soto and Baeva had to block their comments section entirely for a few months.

Now that time has dispelled all that “hatred”, the couple unapologetically post multiple portraits together on social media.

And although the tone of the comments they receive has changed, the couple has not reactivated them.

From scandal to wedding: this is the love story of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva

Faced with this situation, the star of ‘Mother there are only two’ chose to maintain a very discreet profile and not speak publicly about it.

Still, he knew that the questions and criticisms would not be long in coming, so he disabled the possibility for anyone to comment on his posts on Instagram.

In fact, to this day you cannot write comments under one of the photographs you have of the son of President Carlos Salinas in your profile.

When Enrique Peña Nieto, who was her stepfather for 10 years, left the presidency in 2018, the young woman dedicated a couple of messages on social networks in which she declared her admiration and gratitude for the politician.

Knowing how controversial these statements would be, from the beginning he did not allow anyone to comment on those posts on Instagram.

Another famous daughter who had to deactivate comments on her social networks was the descendant of Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán.

In July 2021, a video that he posted on his Instagram account became the focus of attacks for his physical appearance.

The influencer also launched a strong message with the aim of stopping the attacks:

“I am not going to allow ‘body shaming’ of any kind, or anyone. If you are a person who thinks that your freedom of expression includes bullying someone on social media, please stop following me ”.

In 2020, the actress was the center of attention from media and fans alike: she faced her ex-husband Johnny Depp in a trial in which he accused him of domestic violence.

The situation became critical when, in the summer of that year, an audio was leaked in which Amber Heard admitted to having physically assaulted the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor.

Hundreds of fans immediately found a way to attack her on social media, so she made the decision to block her comments section.

# 6 Prince Charles and Camilla

Royalty has not been exempt from scandals on social media.

In November 2020, after the premiere of the series ‘The Crown’ (which portrayed the love triangle between Prince Charles, Diana Spencer and Camila Parker), the profiles of the heir to the throne of England were filled with messages of “support” for Lady Di.

Under this banner, hundreds of Internet users attacked the son of Queen Elizabeth II and his current wife, as a consequence they had to limit the comments they received.

In 2018, the driver was involved in a wave of criticism, after an alleged statement came out of her assuring that, if Andrés Manuel López Obrador became president, he would go to live outside of Mexico.

She denied saying that, but negative comments rained down on her anyway, and she chose to disable comments on her Instagram account.

# 8 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The former ‘royals’ also found in this role a way to shield themselves from criticism on social networks.

After announcing their departure from the British Crown, they announced that they would no longer use the Instagram account @SussexRoyal, but would leave it open.