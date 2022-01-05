6 most sensual and daring dance scenes in the cinema | ENTERTAINMENT

Cinema has a category that fails to capture the attention of the mass public. We refer to the cinema that contemplates unforgettable scenes in which the full capacity and development of the actors has been seen.

The seventh art has given us great presentations that have been characterized by their happy and festive dances. However, they have also shown us sensual and daring dance scenes that have remained in the mental collective of the public.

Here we share 6 most sensual and daring dance scenes in the cinema

1. Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert – ‘Mean Girls’

The outstanding ‘Mean Girls’ directed by Mark Waters was the tape that combined entertainment with sensuality. Although the famous Christmas dance piece performed by the actresses during the film is quite funny, it certainly has a sexy twist that was highlighted by the director’s compositions.

2. Natalie Portman – ‘Closer’

Although the great actress had made an enviable presentation for the film ‘The black swan’, it is with the award-winning ‘Closer’ that takes all the mentions. The film released in 2002 and directed by Mike Nichols shows Natalie Portman playing an American dancer who moves to London.

3. Jennifer Aniston – ‘We’re The Millers’

The beautiful actress Jennifer Aniston does a very sexy dance scene in the 2013 comedy film ‘We’re The Millers’ where she shows that age is not a precursor to looking good. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, ‘We’re The Millers became a must-see film for those who like to combine irony and sensual movements.

4. Channing Tatum – ‘Magic Mike XXL’

Noted actor Channing Tatum, who has amazed more than one with his fantastic dancing skills, plays a former streaper who really enjoys the spotlight on stage. The choice of the overall composition was made by director Gregory Jacobs and the film was released in 2015.

5. Jessica Alba – ‘Sin City’

Gorgeous actress Jessica Alba shows off her most sensual attributes in this dance scene for the 2005 film ‘Sin City.’ The outstanding feature film was directed by leading film directors Frank Miller, Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino.

6. Vanessa Ferlito – ‘Death Proof’

Every woman knows how to be sensual but, Vanessa Ferlito’s movements before the implacable gaze of Kurt Russel, are unrepeatable. The choice of the hit song “Down In Mexico” from “The Coasters” is simply a masterpiece of sensuality, and all under the arm of Quentin Tarantino.