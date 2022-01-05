40 people accused of laundering money on Twitch arrested

Photo : MARTIN BUREAU / Contributor ( Getty Images )

On Tuesday, January 4, Turkish police in 11 different provinces of the country arrested 40 suspects for an alleged money laundering scam perpetrated using the streaming platform o streaming Twitch .

According to the news agency Demirören (via Daily sabah Y Dexerto), the suspects are accused of using stolen credit cards to buy Bits, which are essentially the virtual currency of the streaming platform. Those Bits would then have been sent to the streamers, who then paid the scammers real money a refund of 70% to 80% of the transaction value.

So if the scammers bought 1,000 Bits for $ 10, this could be a way to earn $ 7 or $ 8 with a stolen credit card, and the streamers will charge the difference. Add in more stolen credit cards and much higher dollar amounts and you end up with a scam that could total an estimated $ 9.8 million.

This appears to be a long-running criminal operation, with email records dating back 2 years.

The arrests were the result of a fraud investigation conducted by the country’s Chief Prosecutor’s Office. Of the 40 people taken into police custody, some suspects are, according to reports, minors.

Daily sabah reported on the alleged scam in November 2021, after a thread titled “Thief KO streamers” appeared on the well-known Turkish forum “ frmtr.com “ . The thread alleged that some smaller streamers with only 40 to 50 viewers were making significant amounts of money. However, it wasn’t just the comments on the forum that raised the alarm.

In late October 2021, Ahmet “Jahrein” Sonuç announced in a tweet that he had documents proving the money laundering allegations. Jahrein is one of the most famous streamers in Turkey with 1.7 million subscribers. “Money was laundered through Cheering with Bits anonymously using stolen credit cards,” wrote Jahrein (via Duvar English). Jahrein called on Twitch to act quickly to stop these abuses.

Some streamers have admitted to taking part in this, or at least getting involved in some way. But to what extent did they know about the alleged scam? Were they part of it? This will depend on the Turkish authorities investigating it and, if necessary, proving it.

Finally, I keep asking myself, is this an isolated incident or is it happening in other parts of the world?