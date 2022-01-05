3 love movies and obsessions to watch on Netflix

If you are looking for a movie that meets some genre requirements and you don’t feel like diving into the catalog of NetflixThen we recommend three films that combine drama, romance and action and that have in common a plot of love and obsession.

Vanilla sky

2001 – Dir: Cameron Crowe

The film revolves around a man who has everything (money, beauty and a beautiful woman) but he loses it when his face is horribly disfigured in a car accident. Or, at least, it seems. The film directed by Cameron crowe is starring Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz, Kurt Russell, Cameron Diaz, Jason Lee and Noah Taylor.

Wild

2012 – Dir: Oliver Stone

The film revolves around two entrepreneurs from the world of marijuana who They team up with a shady DEA agent to confront the narco boss who kidnapped his girl and wants to take their business away. Directed by Oliver Stone, the movie stars Taylor Kitsch, Blake Lively, John Travolta, Salma Hayek, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emile Hirsch, Benicio del Toro and Joel David Moore.

Drive

2011 – Dir: Nicolas Winding Refn

A Hollywood stuntman and speed driver comes out of isolation thanks to his neighbor, until her violent husband is released from prison. Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, the movie stars Ryan gosling, Tortoiseshell Mulligan, Bryan Cranston, Oscar Isaac and Christina Hendricks.