20 years and a reunion with the story of the wizard boy

‘Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts’, a project aimed at fans of the saga Harry Potter, has managed to reunite the cast to relive the best anecdotes in a reunion full of emotions; 20 years after the launch of harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and eight productions released between 2001 and 2011.

It is a documentary of more than 100 minutes, divided into four chapters, that deals with two films, and makes use of clips and scenes originally deleted to illustrate its anecdotes.

“Twenty years have passed since the saga of the boy who lived to face Lord Voldemort began. What better way to celebrate than to bring the entire cast together? Join us as we go through this magical set and relive the history that marked an entire generation ”, he explained. Hbo in a short review.

The stars of the franchise, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, and their co-stars, met along with the director of the first film, Chris Columbus, in a meeting to discuss the eight films of the saga.

“It seems that time has not passed (…) when things get difficult and everything looks dark, Harry Potter makes life richer, ”Watson noted in the recap of the special Hbo on their website.

For Rupert Grint “it seems to be the perfect time to be with everyone and remember. We are family and we will always be part of each other’s life ”.

Daniel Radcliffe confessed: “What scared me the most was that the most important thing in our life had already finished and when I saw them all, I see that it is not finished.”

The protagonists of the special talked in one of the Hogwarts rooms, recalling details of the casting process, the filming, their relationship with the rest of the team and their times of complexities in the midst of fame.

Watson claimed that at the time of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, when she was 17 years old, “she felt alone and terrified by the growing repercussion of the phenomenon Harry Potter, so he seriously thought about quitting. And Grint also admits having reflected on what his life would be like without being in the films, “the agency reported. EFE.

He also added the same note “that the general balance of being part of the films is more than positive. I would not be who I am without many of these people, “said Radcliffe resoundingly, who has conversations with some of the iconic characters of the saga.

During their childhood, British actors turned their lives and careers upside down when they played the roles of Harry Potter (Radcliffe), Ron Weasley (Grint) and Hermione Granger (Watson) in the million-dollar big screen adaptation of the book series. fantasy for children by writer JK Rowling.

US media have cited the absence of the author of the saga in the meeting, as a result of friction between her and the actors since the “controversial statements” that the writer has made about gender identity.

According to a note from the Chilean newspaper Third “Friction” between Rowling and the actors of the saga originated from the controversial opinions of the writer.

It all started in 2019, when she made public her support for Maya Forstater, a woman who lost her job for tweeting against trans women. “There are only two sexes: male and female. Women are women. It is impossible to change your sex, “he added.

On the occasion, Rowling used the hashtag #IStandWithMaya and posted on her account: “Dress however you want, please. Call yourself whatever you want. Sleep with any adult, with consent. Live the best way you can, in safety and peace. But take a woman out of her job just for defending that sex is real? ”The author wrote.

According to data collected by EFE, the stories of Harry Potter they have sold more than 500 million copies in its written version and in the cinema it has grossed $ 7.738 million with its eight feature films.

Careers in film

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) hit the big screen at age 12 as the franchise’s bespectacled boy.

As detailed BBC, became the central figure in the saga, listed as one of the highest paid actors under 30 years of age.

She later played daring roles on stage and screen, including Alan Strang in Peter Shaffer’s 2007 stage production of ‘West End Equus’, with some nude scenes.

After the last Harry Potter movie in 2011, Radcliffe starred in the productions The Woman in Black and Killer Loves. In 2015 he joined the ensemble screen cast of The Modern Ocean by Shane Carruth, along with Anne Hathaway and Keanu Reeves.

Today, at 32, he has mostly shied away from the blockbusters, instead taking on roles in smaller film projects, such as the action movie. Guns Akimbo, Victor Frankenstein Y Escape from Pretoria.

In 2021 he appeared in Netflix’s interactive special for comedy Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

As for Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), she was only 11 years old when she took her first film steps.

His career has been varied, starring in the film The advantages of being invisible, the 2019 film adaptation of Little women, and portraying Bella in the 2017 live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast.

Watson has also made headlines outside of acting; enrolled to study English literature at Brown, the US Ivy League university in 2009, as reported BBC. After finishing the filming of The deathly hallows, the actress graduated in 2014.

He also works as an activist. Her role as a United Nations (UN) Women’s Goodwill Ambassador made her one of the magazine’s 100 most influential people Time in 2015.

When she turned 30, she defended being a single woman and spoke out against the “influx of subliminal messages” that society has imposed on the female sex, in an interview with British vogue in 2019.

On Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), the actor has distanced himself from the movies after the end of the series of Harry Potter.

After being featured in Ed Sheeran’s music video for Lego House in 2011, he had a return to public life, followed by film roles such as Into the white Y Moonwalkers 2015, among others.

Grint has also appeared on the charts, landing a lead role in the 2014 Broadway production “It’s Only a Play.”

In addition to small roles in shows like ‘Snatch’, ‘The ABC Murders’ and ‘Servant’, Grint, who is a father at 33, has focused on investing his savings in a large portfolio of properties, estimated at about $ 32, 3 million, according to BBC.

‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’ premiered on January 1 in Hbo Max. The special lasts almost two hours and is structured like a trip to Hogwarts starting from the famous platform 9 and 3/4.