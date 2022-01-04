Zendaya and Tom Holland challenge prejudice for their height difference, as well as other famous couples

Zendaya and Tom Holland they form one of the most wanted couples in Hollywood. Both are at the peak of their careers and they seem very much in love, however they did not take long to receive some negative comments due to their difference in height. What did they say about it? They were unprejudiced and responded to criticism with complicity, making it clear that these stereotypes are anachronistic to them.

The 25-year-old American actress and singer has already participated in 10 films and won 8 awards for her work, including the Emmy to the best dramatic actress (2020) for his great leading role in the series Euphoria (HBO). But the number that resonates lately is his height: 1.77 meters. Especially compared to her boyfriend’s, both in fiction and in real life, which is 5 centimeters shorter. But nevertheless, both protagonists of Spiderman: no way home they seem not to care about the height difference and they demonstrated it on each red carpet in which they posed very confidently in front of the cameras. It is not a very big difference, but it is accentuated when the actress wears high shoes. In fact, the protagonist of Euphoria, who was also the youngest in history to receive the award Fashion IconShe loves to dress in heels and pose next to her boyfriend.

Both interpreters tend to ignore comments on social networks Yui Mok – PA Wire

In an interview in The Graham Norton Show, the actress recounted that he was not tall enough to catch her in the bridge scene Spider-man. “Due to our height difference, if we are at the same point, we were tied down, it would land before him. Obviously, my feet would hit the ground before himZendaya pointed out about the scene that didn’t go as planned.

The couple in one of the most viral scenes of the film they star in Matt Kennedy

In the feature film, the decision was to make Holland in his hero role appear taller, but the actor insisted in an interview for SiriusXM that such prejudices and stereotypes in relationships “are stupid.” ⁣ “Why so much drama with the woman being taller? This is also normal ”, commented Zendaya and added: “My mom is also taller than my dad.”

It is not strange to hear that love has no ethnicity or age, but what about height? Generally, we are used to seeing that men are taller than women. When celebrity couples are formed, where this pattern is broken, comments and criticism tend to abound. However, there is less and less prejudice and there are many tall women (some are over 6 feet tall) who choose shorter men without any complex. That is the case of celebrities who have no problem showing up with their partners nor in wearing studs by his side.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban also perfectly handle their different heights Archive

Australian actress Nicole Kidman boasts a height of 1.80 meters, while her husband since 2006, New Zealand musician Keith Urban, measures 1.78 meters. Although the difference does not seem very big when they go to events together and she wears heels, it becomes more noticeable. Let’s remember that in the past (not so remote), Nicole she was married to American actor Tom Cruise, who is also shorter than her.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were married from 1990 to 2001 GROSBY GROUP – LA NACION

The American actress Cameron Diaz measures 1.74 meters, and her husband, rocker Benjamin Madden, It measures 1.68 meters. However, those 6 centimeters are no problem for the happy couple who got married in 2015.

Cameron Diaz and her husband Benjamin Madden walking together in Los Angeles

German supermodel Claudia Schiffer is 1.80 meters tall. But for her it is not a problem to show herself with her husband since 2002, the British film director and producer Matthew vaughn, who is evidently shorter than her, with or without studs.

Claudia Schiffer with her husband, Matthew Vaughn, at the Rocketman premiere in New York GROSBY GROUP