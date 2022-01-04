You will no longer be able to share your Netflix account

Millennium Digital

Have you ever wondered what your day would be like without Netflix? Y is that these platforms where we can see our favorite series and movies have already become a daily companion.

Given the increase in streaming platforms in the market, Netflix has chosen to develop its own creations as well as the possession of great films and premieres within its platform making thousands and thousands of people continue to subscribe.

Nor is it a lie that many of its subscribers do not have their own account but rather borrow it from someone they know, sharing it with up to four people. That is why Netflix has chosen to send a strong message.

Will Netflix no longer let you share your account?

According to The Washington Post, some users of the platform received a strange message on their televisions. According to the publication and various screenshots you can see a text that said: “If you do not live with the owner of this account, you need your own account to continue viewing.”

But do not worry or call the one who shares the account. What happens is that Netflix is ​​testing a new function that warns those people who, like you, share their passwords and that they do not live with them.

“This test is designed to help ensure that people who use Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.” Netflix rep Ebony Turner said.

The purpose of this message is to check the users who are the headlines or that a member has access to your account, asking them to enter a verification code.

This code is sent to the email registered in Netlix but if you do not want to do it at that moment, you can do it later or simply ignore that indication.

