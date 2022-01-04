You remember? Britney Spears and Leonardo DiCaprio went on a date and this picture proves it – movie news

Entertainment royalty Leonardo DiCaprio and Britney Spears shared a date. Although we know that nothing romantic or transcendent ever happened between them, it is good to remember these times. We detail it, below.

With 2022 beginning, the 90s seem almost like a blurry memory in which fashion was somewhat quirky; and social networks had not invaded everyone’s privacy, so it was more difficult to have access to the day-to-day lives of our favorite artists. But, there is always proof of what happened in those yesterdays, like the photo that proves that Britney Spears and the actor of Don’t look up, Leonardo Dicaprio they had an outing when they were younger.

Long before Leo got his Oscar, with The reborn, and before the pop princess went through the difficult moments that we witnessed, thanks to the Netflix documentary, Britney VS Spears, life was so much simpler for these two rising stars, when his biggest concern was being famous teenagers and their love breakups, and there is proof of it.

The singer of songs like ‘Toxic’ and ‘Baby, One More Time’ shared, long ago. this photograph that proves that both she and the actor of Titanic they shared at least one funny moment. While they were never romantic, gossip from those times reveals that Spears invited Leo to her Beverly Hills home for a date, although it is not known if this photo in which they look very uninhibited was taken there.

Britney Spears and Leonardo DiCaprio walked? The short answer is no! When the press began to assume that they might be dating, she was coming out of her complicated and delicate relationship with Justin timberlake, while DiCaprio, being DiCaprio enjoyed the privileges of having a pretty face in Hollywood, Well, he jumped from relationship to relationship, but never with the pop princess.

Today the private lives of both have potentially changed. Britney has been subjected to a hell from which she just freed herself very recently, While Leo is the mockery of the internet for not being able to get a partner his age and always hang out with models younger than him. Professionally, we can see it in the film directed by Adam McKay for the Netflix giant, and we hope that we will soon see her on stage more empowered than ever.