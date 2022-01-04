Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi Mi 11

It is convenient to make a comparison between Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi Mi 11 To see if there are differences between the two phones, we anticipate that there are and you will know all of them below so that you can analyze which mobile of the two you should buy if you have doubts between both.

The Xiaomi 12 made its appearance just a few days ago with numerous novelties, also in the design with respect to the Xiaomi Mi 11. Even already in the name we see a difference, the designation Mi forever is removed for any new Xiaomi phone from this range.

Along with the Xiaomi 12 came the Xiaomi 12X, a shortened version of the Xiaomi 12, and also the Xiaomi 12 Pro, a more advanced modality than the Xiaomi 12 with some “Pro” details that have allowed it to be a more powerful phone. None of the three can be bought in Spain yet.

Xiaomi 12 is bigger and less thick

Starting at dimensions of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi Mi 11 We already see the first differences, first we are going to leave you the data of what they measure in height, width and thickness, in addition to the weight of each one:

Xiaomi 12: 152.7 x 69.9 x 8.16 mm. The glass version weighs 180 grams, the leather version 179 grams. Xiaomi Mi 11: 164.3 x 74.6 x 8.06 mm. It weighs 196 grams.

We see that the Xiaomi 12 is less tall and wide than the Xiaomi Mi 11, although it is somewhat thicker. It also weighs less than the Xiaomi Mi 11. The fact that the Xiaomi 12 has smaller dimensions means that its screen is smaller as you will see below.

Smaller screen on the Xiaomi 12

We already anticipated it, a smaller dimensions in the Xiaomi 12 It assumes that its screen is smaller than that of the Xiaomi Mi 11 and, consequently, the resolution is a little lower, although it does maintain some characteristics, for example, 120 Hz and HDR10 +.

Let’s see the data once more from the AMOLED panels of both mobiles:

Xiaomi 12: 6.28 inches with FHD + resolution, 20: 9, 120 Hz, 420 ppi, HDR10 +, etc. Xiaomi Mi 11: 6.81 inches with WQHD + resolution, 20: 9, 120 Hz, 515 ppi, HDR10 +, etc.

A different design

If you look at the design of the Xiaomi 12 and Mi 11We did find notable differences. The first is that the Xiaomi 12 is committed to equipping a front camera embedded in the AMOLED panel in the central part, while the Xiaomi Mi 11 has it on the left.

Behind, we find even more differences. The camera module is different in both cases, Xiaomi 12 bets on the provision of a large sensor and two smaller ones that are vertically just below.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 has two sensors of the same size, one below the other, while the third places it to the side. This makes the Xiaomi Mi 11’s camera module more square than that of the Xiaomi 12, which is completely rectangular.

Best processor in the Xiaomi 12

One of the most important differences is found in the processor, although both devices rely on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, below, the processor that both equip together with the GPU:

Xiaomi 12: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm eight cores. Xiaomi Mi 11: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 of 5 nm and eight cores.

The GPU of the Xiaomi 12 is the Adreno 730 compared to the Adreno 660 of the Xiaomi Mi 11. In terms of storage modalities there are no differences, only that in the Xiaomi 12 there are more options to choose from, here are the available configurations:

Xiaomi 12: 8 GB / 12 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of internal space. Xiaomi Mi 11: 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB of internal space.

Triple photographic sensor with differences

Although both terminals offer a triple photographic sensor, we already saw that there was a difference in the design, but also in the resolution of the sensors, let’s see the data that each mobile in this section:

Xiaomi 12: 50 MP (wide angle) + 13 MP f / 2.4 (ultra wide angle) + 5 MP f / 1.88 (telemacro). Xiaomi Mi 11: 108 MP f / 1.85 (wide angle) + 13 MP f / 2.4 (ultra wide angle) + 5 MP f / 2.4 (telemacro).

Too there are differences in the front camera, the Xiaomi 12 equips a 32 megapixel front camera compared to the 20 megapixel camera of the Xiaomi Mi 11.

Larger battery in the Xiaomi Mi 11

In the battery section, The Xiaomi Mi 11 wins because it offers a higher capacity batteryAlthough the fastest charge is that of the Xiaomi 12, let’s see the information in this section for each of these mobiles:

Xiaomi 12: 4,500 mAh battery, fast charging at 67 W, wireless at 50 W and reverse at 10 W. Xiaomi Mi 11: 4,600 mAh battery, fast charging at 55 W, wireless at 50 W and reverse at 10 W.

Xiaomi 12 comes with Android 12

Unlike the Xiaomi Mi 11 that brings Android 11 + MIUI 12, the Xiaomi 12 comes standard Android 12 with MIUI 13On the other hand, something logical on the other hand, the new version of the system together with the renewed version of the customization layer that is also available in the Xiaomi 12X and 12 Pro.

MIUI 13 will gradually reach other terminals in the coming months, so the devices will be updating little by little and almost certainly that the Xiaomi Mi 11 will be one of them, although at the moment there are no exact official dates for the deployment of Android 12.

For the rest, there are no more significant differences since share almost the same connectivity (4G, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, etc.), the provision of an on-screen fingerprint reader and a USB Type-C port, a large number of sensors, stereo speakers, etc.

The Price of Xiaomi 12 will also be different from that of Xiaomi Mi 11Although we still do not know that data because the Xiaomi 12 was presented in China and, although we have prices for that country, the costs of the versions will be different when they arrive in Spain.

There is no doubt that the Xiaomi 12 improves in certain aspects to the Xiaomi Mi 11, although it does get worse in another such as the battery capacity or the size of the screen, which is somewhat smaller and with a lower resolution, and these are two details, among others, to consider in a purchase.

