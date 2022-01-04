Willow Smith Says She Doesn’t Care That Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Share Too Much: ‘My Parents Are Their Own People’

Willow Smith opened up about her famous family in a new interview with The Independent. Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

Willow Smith said she had no problem with her parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, sharing too much about their personal lives.

“I feel like I’ve always understood that my parents are their own people,” Willow said. in a new interview with The Independent.

The 21-year-old musician continued: “Many children think of their parents as… ‘Your whole identity is for me.’ [Pero] When I saw them in this lifestyle that we had, from a very young age it was clear to me that they were not just my parents. They are full people, who have their own emotions «.

Willow and her older brother, Jaden Smith, were born to stardom.

Will rose to fame as the star of the hit ’90s comedy “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” and was part of the Grammy-winning duo known as DJ Jazzy Jeff & amp; The fresh prince. Since the 90s he has starred in box office hits and has become a global star.

Pinkett Smith, who met Will when he was leaving the casting office for “Fresh Prince,” earned his big break when he landed the role of Lena James during the fifth season of “A Different World,” a spin-off of “Cosby.” Show “, in 1991.

Since then she has starred in movies like “The Nutty Professor” and the “Matrix” franchise, as well as being the frontman for a metal band called Wicked Wisdom.

The Smith family has earned a reputation for sharing their lives. with fans

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been frank about their personal lives. Phil McCarten / Invision / AP

In recent years, the Smiths have become known as one of the most outspoken celebrity families.

Will has been particularly outspoken about his life and family, posting a memoir in November that was full of detailed memories of forthcoming.

In one chapter, the actor said that he and Pinkett Smith drank and had sex “several times a day” for four months in a row at the beginning of their relationship. In another section, Will said that after his girlfriend cheated on him, he “had sex with so many women” that orgasms would “literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

The popularity of The Smiths has also increased. in large part due to “Red Table Talk,” the Emmy-winning Facebook Watch series hosted by Pinkett Smith, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, and Willow.

“Red Table Talk,” now in its fourth season, features three generations of women sitting down for a wide variety of conversations on topics such as sex, adoption, addiction, and racism.

Arguments sometimes result in co-hosts sharing intimate details about their own lives; Willow was once mortified by her mother’s revelation about having a threesome.

In her interview with The Independent, Willow defended the talk show’s frankness. “Everybody is going through something,” he said, adding that “the biggest disservice I could do” is “put on a facade and say that’s not the case.”

“That sounds bad to me,” he said.



