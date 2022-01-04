Will Smith targets Oscar for Golden Globes

The Golden Globes are held on January 9, and as many will know, these awards are usually a great indication of what we can see in the prestigious Oscar awards. And although they have not yet been givenDo to know the nominees by the Academy, one thing is clear: Will Smith is one of the great favorites thanks to Rey Richard (King Richard), the story of the father of the successful tennis sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

And it is that the critics of the United States have not tired of praising the work of the charismatic actor, whose attempts to win the Oscars for Best Actor were diluted in 2002 thanks to Ali, where he was surpassed by Denzel Washington thanks to Training day; while in 2007 many pointed him as the winner thanks to the drama Looking for happiness, where the Academy opted for Forest Whitaker and his work on The Last King of Scotland.

Going back to the Golden Globes, Will Smith faces Mahershala Ali (The swan song), Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), the famous ‘Dr Strange’ Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog) Y Denzel Washington (Macbeth). Not to mention that the movie itself, King Richard, featured with three other nominations, including Best Dramatic Film, Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis) and Best Original Song (Be Alive by Dixson and Beyoncé).

It should be noted that the Academy already has the film between ‘eye and eyebrow’, since in a pre-list of 10 categories, King Richard is listed in two categories: Best Original Music and Best Original Song for it. Be alive, so, at least in the auditory section, the film liked the Academy.

It should be noted that the United States press as EW, The Hollywood Reports, Variety or Gold derby they place Will Smith as the main favorite not only to be nominated, but also to finally win the long-awaited statuette.

Along with him in the predictions, there appear names that repeat in the Golden Globe, such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Denzel Washington, and names like Peter Dinklage, Bradley Cooper and the acquaintance Andrew Garfield for his musical tape Tick, Tick … Boom!, which was lost in the spotlight before the successful premiere of Spiderman: No Way Home.

Previously, there was talk of the possibility of a nomination for the Mexican Eugenio Derbez thanks to his performance in the adaptation CODA: Signs of the heart; however, the main predictions do not place him on the Academy’s final list.

