will remove “inappropriate” content, even if it is not illegal, and may even ban us from your cloud

In mid-December, Google made important changes to the policies for the use of Drive, its cloud storage service, which warn that You can review the content, delete it if you find it “inappropriate” and even veto your cloud users.

Our colleagues from Genbeta they collect the information. According to the new policies, applicable to Drive, Documents, Spreadsheets, Presentations, Forms and new sites, Google will be able to access our files stored in the Drive cloud to check that they follow your rules and do not “threaten” your ability to provide services:

Once we are notified of a potential policy violation, we may review the content and take action, such as restricting access to content, removing content, and limiting or terminating a user’s access to Google products.

Google explains that file review will be done with automated systems And in case of detecting something suspicious, users will receive notifications that one of their content stored in the Drive cloud has been identified as “inappropriate” by Google.

A group of experts will review the case and decide what will be the best measure: from restricting access to the content, limiting its access to third parties, even by those with a direct link, directly deleting the file, or even ban the user from all Google services.

The owners of the content will receive an email notifying the actions, and explaining the possibility of requesting a review in case they consider that it is an error.





According to Google, the application of these new measures would begin two weeks after their announcement, that is to say that now in 2022 they have fully entered into force, and Google has started reviewing its users’ files. According to the company, this practice is focused on pursuing file hosting from malware, which is not exactly illegal, to explicit sexual content, hate speech and “content that endangers children”.

Although Google mentions that they can be done “Exceptions based on artistic, educational, documentary or scientific considerations”, It does not specify what type of content will be considered “inappropriate”. At that point the controversy is generated because the consideration of the content will be arbitrary and will rest entirely with Google, beyond the files of an illegal nature that he has been obliged to delete for a long time.

It is worth mentioning that Apple announced a similar system for reviewing files in iCloud focused on preventing child sexual exploitation, but the controversy it generated prevented its application and Apple announced that it will “make improvements.” However, Google has gone ahead and applied a system that, while similar, is even more controversial.