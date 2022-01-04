Will he do it in the Lakers? LeBron James confirmed the player he wants to play with in the NBA

When retirement begins to be in the head, LeBron James confirmed the player with whom he wants to play in the NBA. Will he do it in the Los Angeles Lakers?

Lebron James is the main responsible that the season 2021-22 have the slightest hope of seeing some Los angeles lakers fighting as a candidate for the title in the playoffs. At 37 he is still one of the best in the league and he confirmed again the player you want to play with in the NBA.

With an average per game of 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists, LeBron seems more current than ever in his 19th NBA season. However, James set off the retirement alarms with some statements that worried all the Los Angeles Lakers.

The end is closer than far for LeBron James, but He doesn’t want to leave the NBA without playing alongside his son Bronny James. With the official confirmation of what you want to do ‘The king’ Before playing his last game, the million dollar question came: Will he do it in the Lakers?

LeBron James has a contract with Los angeles lakers until the end of the 2022-23 season, just one year before Bronny James could be chosen in the NBA Draft 2024. Here the situation is complicated, but it is not unreasonable to think that two things are given so that ‘The king’ Fulfill this dream: That Bron plays at least one more year or that the League and the Players Association change the rule from high school to professional and thus Bronny’s debut is before his dad retires.

Will he do it in the Lakers? LeBron confirms the player he wants to play with in the NBA

“I want him to be in the NBA. I am not going to lie. I want to be on the court with him (Bronny). I think it will be an incredible moment. He is about to be a junior, so the years could get closer, but we should see, but I want him to reach the NBA ”, LeBron told the Uninterrupted program.