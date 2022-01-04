Why human beings are not made to run

If evolution were a living being that could contemplate us running through the streets, without apparent need, it would be stunned. She would think we would be crazy to destroy what she has taken millions of years to create. Evolution did not make us humans so that we could run, but so that we could walk. Therefore, instinct, always wise, applauds us when we rest and remain seated. And it reminds us that we save body energy, because we spend a lot. Daniel E. Lieberman, Professor of Human Evolutionary Biology and Edwin M. Lerner II Professor of Biological Sciences at Harvard University, masterfully develops these basic ideas, with cascades of documentation and pinches of scientific irony in Exercise. How come we never evolved to exercise. Why is it healthy and what should we do, published by Past and Present. If, from what has been said so far, any reader deduces that it is not worth exercising, nothing could be further from the truth.

Five women running through Barceloneta Xavier Cervera

Sitting is totally normal! Saying it’s the new smoking habit just confuses people and / or discredits the message. “







Daniel E. LiebermanProfessor of human evolutionary biology and author of ‘Exercise’





Sitting is a natural thing. Lieberman strongly rejects sitting down as the new smoking. “It never helps that normal activities like sitting are demonized. Sitting is totally normal! Saying it is the new smoking habit simply confuses people and / or discredits the message. Instead, we should promote healthier ways of sitting (get up frequently) and make sure that people don’t sit around all day, ”he explains in an email interview to Magazine Lifestyle. On their frequent visits to hunter-gatherer societies, Lieberman finds them spending long hours lying down or sitting – often squatting – talking or doing work that does not require standing or moving. But when they hunt, look for fruit, go for water or carry out another activity, they can travel distances of more than 12 kilometers per day. So they are in good shape.

The New York Marathon, an icon for amateur or professional runners and an example of the passion for exercise in post-industrial societies Joanna McCarthy / Getty Images

We spend a lot of calories. A person weighing about 82 kilos and sitting for 24 hours will consume about 1,700 calories. “It’s a lot of calories,” says Lieberman. The energy expenditure of the basal metabolism (the one of the most basic processes to maintain our body in life, “a state very similar to coma”) is 1,530 calories. The brain consumes between 20% and 25% of the total. Our instincts have educated us not to waste energy on unnecessary efforts. “Compared to other mammals, humans may have evolved to be especially reluctant to exercise,” Lieberman argues. We spend far more calories than our chimpanzee relatives, but less than the Hadza, who live in Tanzania. When Lieberman first visited them in 2013, he was surprised: “The Hadza were not lounging on couches, watching TV, eating chips and sipping soft drinks, but they were doing what many health specialists warn us to avoid: they were sitting down, ”Lieberman explains in his book.

The Tarahumara runner Arnulfo Quimare chases the ball that he has just kicked with his foot in a ‘rarájipari’, held in the Sierra Tarahumara (Mexico) Daniel E. Lieberman

The myth of the Tarahumara. In 2009, thanks to the book Born to run, a Christopher McDougall bestseller, Tarahumara Native Americans reluctantly gained worldwide fame for being extraordinary “barefoot runners,” capable of incredible distances. Lieberman visited them in the Copper Canyon (Mexico). After several weeks interviewing dozens of them, he did not see “a single Tarahumara running anywhere, much less barefoot. But I did observe that they were tireless workers and walkers. ” He was present in the men’s race rarájipari, where men travel about 128 kilometers (the female race is called ariwete and they travel about 40 kilometers while chasing a cloth hoop).

Read also

During competition, they kick a small wooden ball. The runners wear the same old clothes and sandals (huaraches) “Cut from a tire and tied to his feet with leather straps.” The race lasts hours and is a competition with a strong social, festive and spiritual component. Some participants drop out, others arrive exhausted, with cramps, jerks and all kinds of typical ailments of excess, but that many endure without having trained the least. “Why would someone run when they have no need to run?” Ernesto, a “thin man in his 70s, who appeared to be 20 or 30 years younger,” asked Lieberman.

Lieberman participated in a race against horses … and managed to exceed more than half, demonstrating human physical endurance Daniel E. Lieberman

The day the man beat the horse

An amateur runner, Lieberman participated in a 2016 race in Prescott, Arizona, in which humans competed against horses over a 25-mile course. In the first kilometer he was passed unceremoniously and discouraged. But he resisted until, towards kilometer 32, he overtook the first horse. “Despite an unremarkable time of 4 hours and 20 minutes,” he finished the race ahead of 40 of the 53 registered horses (who had to stop to cool off from the heat). The test showed that the man, although he is slow and unstable when walking on two legs, is very resistant … and more if he trains.

Moderate exercise “We are adapted to do a lot of light physical activity, a reasonable amount of moderate physical activity, and occasionally vigorous physical activity. They all have their place ”. Hence, it is easier for us to walk than to run and it is difficult for us to take our body to the maximum for a long time or many times with a demanding activity. But it can be done and it is convenient to do it: “It is not doing sports for yourself; what matters is physical activity. People who are physically inactive are more vulnerable to a wide range of diseases and health problems ”, recalls Lieberman, who in his book details the relationship between sport, health and disease.

We are adapted to do a lot of light physical activity, a reasonable amount of moderate physical activity, and occasionally an intense one ”

We must not judge. “Exercise is a discretionary and voluntary physical activity that is carried out for the sake of health and fitness. Because it is an instinct to avoid unnecessary physical activity, almost everyone, including people who exercise a lot, has a hard time exercising. For this reason, we shouldn’t blame people who don’t exercise for being lazy. They are being normal. Instead, we must be compassionate and recognize that we have created a very strange modern world that forces us to choose to do all kinds of things, like exercise, that are counter-instinctive. ” Understanding Lieberman claims for obese people: “Obesity is unhealthy. But we should not judge her.

Locals and tourists exercise in Barceloneta Xavier Cervera

Resolutions for 2022. Whenever a new year is approaching, there are millions who think that, this year, they will play sports. But instinct is powerful and sinks us to the couch. In his book, Lieberman advocates small acts to stay active such as taking about 10,000 steps a day (about five miles): “10,000 steps turns out to be a reasonable number, but there is no optimal number of steps to take for everyone.” Or not stay seated for more than 45 minutes at a time. He also thinks about the fact of sleeping about 8 hours and turns a thousand and one studies to end up ruling that not everyone needs the same hours to sleep, although it is clear that resting at least 6 hours is convenient.

Dance of the sans, in Namibia. Dancing is an activity rooted in all cultures and is very healthy from a mental and health point of view Photo courtesy of Laurence K. Marshall and Lorna J. Marshall

Liberman explains in the book the case of a friend of hers who, no matter how many times she tried to exercise, as many times she ended up giving up. Until one day, instead of awarding himself small prizes or rewards, he decided otherwise: a punishment. He sent a thousand dollars to the website StickK.com and vowed to walk four miles a day. Her husband would act as referee and for each day that went by without complying with the self-demand, $ 25 would go to the National Rifle Association (ANR), which opposes gun control in the United States. What happened? “According to my friend, ‘there were many days when I did not want to go for a walk, but even when I was dead I was not going to give a penny to the ANR. I had no choice. ‘ And it worked: for a year she never missed her goal and now she is a consecrated walker, ”says Lieberman. In the book he examines other possibilities, such as leaving the sports clothes ready by the bedside, as a reminder when getting up … or even sleeping with them, to avoid any temptation to put on the street clothes.

Three tips for ‘Magazine’ readers

Here are the tips Lieberman offers for readers of Magazine Lifestyle:

one. “If you’re having a hard time keeping your New Year’s resolution to exercise, don’t consider yourself lazy. You are normal: it is a basic instinct to avoid physical activity when it is not necessary or rewarding ”.

two. “Make a plan to make exercise rewarding. I think the best way is to exercise with friends ”.

3. “Time should not be a problem. Not having enough hours a day is a common excuse not to exercise, but even a little exercise has great effects. “

And adds dancing: “We totally underestimate how important dance can and should be in promoting physical and mental health. It is a wonderful form of physical activity, socially rewarding, that almost everyone enjoys and one can do a lifetime.