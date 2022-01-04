Which controversial figure was Timothée Chalamet based on for his look in Don’t Look Up

Everything indicates that Don’t look up It is the first bombshell of the platforms of streaming in 2022. The movie starring Leonardo Dicaprio, Meryl streep Y Jennifer Lawrence is an oiled satire on today’s society, and how (probably) a section of world society could behave in the face of the news of an imminent apocalypse. And in the midst of a cast made up of big names, Timothée Chalamet shines with its own light, not only for its great acting talent, but also for composing a most extravagant character, apparently based on a well-known figure.

Jennifer Lawrence with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in Don’t Look Up.

In a recent interview, the film’s costume designer, Susan mathesonrevealed what kind of image Chalamet wanted for his character. In the note, he explained: “The first thing he told me was that he wanted a mullet (a type of hairstyle that is short at the top, but long at the nape). And then he sent me a picture of Joe Exotic. During that time, everyone was obsessed with Joe. “

Chalamet sent the film’s costume designer a photo of “Joe Exotic” to base her appearance on.

In Don’t look up, the actor plays Yule, a young antisystem who – against all odds – has a facet deeply rooted in faith and religiosity. For the costume designer, this data was very important in the construction of the character, and she showed it in her clothes: “I wanted to reflect those religious ingredients; and that’s why I used vintage Christian camp patches on his jacket ”.