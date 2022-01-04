Where to see Spider-Man 3 No Way Home and Uncharted in streaming? – Connoisseurs.com

The films Spider-Man 3 No Way Home and Uncharted, both starring Tom Holland, will arrive on streaming after their passage through theaters. In the case of the latest Spider-Man adventure, it continues to sweep the world box office, being the most watched of 2021 and one of the most successful in history. For its part, the first adaptation of the popular video game franchise created by Sony and Playstation, will hit theaters around the world on February 18. But where to watch Spider-Man 3 No Way Home and Uncharted streaming?

“No Way Home” and “Uncharted” are movies of Sony Pictures, so the rights are distributed for streaming differently, beyond that Spider-Man is in association with Marvel and Disney. In addition, there are also different situations in the United States than in Latin America, so it will not be strange to see them on platforms such as HBO Max, Netflix and Starz before Disney plus.

From video game to cinema

“Uncharted” is the first film adaptation of the successful Playstation video game franchise, starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, which will hit theaters around the world on February 17th. The film features a clever and charismatic young man, Nathan Drake (Holland) on his first adventure as a treasure hunter with his resourceful partner Victor Sully Sullivan (Wahlberg).

In an epic action adventure that spans the world, the two embark on a perilous quest for “the greatest treasure ever found” while tracking down the clues that could lead them to Nathan’s long-lost brother. .

The film “Uncharted” is directed by Ruben Fleischer, with a screenplay written by “Iron Man” duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. Tom Holland spoke about the challenges of playing the iconic protagonist of the video game: “As soon as you start to worry about ‘Do I look good in this shot?’, Acting becomes more than just playing a character.”

“I think there are elements of my performance in Uncharted ‘where I fell under that spell of being’ I want to look good now. I want this to be my cool moment. ‘ He had to play this very tough and stoic guy, basically being Mark Wahlberg, the actor expressed about his Nathan Drake character.

While about the result of his work he said: “My character is supposed to be a fucking action hero right now! I haven’t seen it, so I don’t know if I made it. But it was an important lesson learned, because sometimes it was less about getting a brand and going through this scene and more about getting a brand, standing like this and seeing my bulging biceps. It was a mistake and it is something I will probably never do again.

Developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment, PlayStation Productions and Naughty Dog, the cast of the film “Uncharted” is comprised, along with Holland and Wahlberg, of Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle, Sophia Taylor Ali, Patricia Meeden and Sarah Petrick.

As stated by Neil Druckmann, co-president of the developer company, the intention was to capture the spirit, the spectacle and the heart that distinguishes “Uncharted” as one of the most important games in the history of PlayStation.

Meanwhile, director Ruben Fleischer said: “I made the film for fans of the game as well as those who are not yet familiar with the franchise, and he believes that everyone will have fun with this film full of action and fun circumstances.”

The 2021 film event

“Spider-Man 3 No way home”, the Sony Pictures and Marvel film corresponding to the MCU, continues to sweep the world box office, becoming the most watched of last year. The new Spider-Man film came amid speculation, rumors and leaks about the multiverse and the possibility of seeing the previous Spider-Man, which generated an unprecedented expectation and for what it became the cinematic event of the year .

Is that Tom Holland stars in the Sony movies “No Way Home” and “Uncharted.” In his third film as Spider-Man, he not only closes his trilogy of Tom Holland as the spider superhero, but brings back the villains of the previous films and has the participation of Dr. Strange.

But the great mystery and great expectation was always placed on the appearance of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield with their respective versions of Spiderman, and, together with Holland, being able to see them in action. The result will lead to absolute happiness to the fans.

“Sin Camino a Casa” is loaded with action, adrenaline, special effects, where the rhythm of the story is very well planned, with drama, with the characteristic comedy tone where the humor works perfectly. There are also good moments of dialogue, pausing and maintaining interest.

The director Jon Watts, achieves the expected visual spectacularity, with funny moments, a very successful humor and with many winks. Then, there will come a great epic moment and the one with the greatest emotional impact of “Spider-Man: No way home”, and probably of the entire saga: the long-awaited and never officially announced, return of the previous Spider-Man by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to generate the delirium of the fans.

From that moment, the emotion takes over the viewer and the film becomes absolutely epic, showing the three Spider-Man fighting together. Thus, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” is the film event of the year, the most watched, the best of Marvel and without a doubt, one of the best films of 2021, which means a true visual feast for the public, where nothing can be compared to it as an event.

Where to see “Spider-Man 3 No Way Home” and “Uncharted” in streaming?

After that time in theaters, “Spider-Man 3 No Way Home” and “Uncharted” will come to streaming, but we will have to wait. As published CONOCEDORES.com®, although Disney bought Marvel, the rights to Spider-Man still belong to Sony, so the situation is completely different from, for example, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, which came to Disney Plus 45 days after it was released in theaters. OR “Eternals” which will do so next January 12.

But in Latin America, no Spider-Man movie can be seen so far on Disney Plus, although in the United States it is possible to see Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: Homecoming. And if you want to see any of the Spider-Man titles in the region, you have to resort to different platforms, from HBO Max to Prime Video or Netflix to Paramount Plus and more.

Sony this year signed an agreement with Netflix to be the first broadcast window since 2022 of its films, after their passage through theaters and the release on DVD and Blu-Ray. But then he signed another agreement with Disney, where the entertainment giant becomes the second window.

But, in addition, Sony already had an agreement with Starz to be the first window until 2021. And since the film premiered in 2021, the situation, at least in the United States, will be as follows: it will first arrive at Starz three months after its passage. through theaters, then to Netflix, and finally to Disney Plus.

In Latin America the situation at the moment is somewhat confusing, although everything indicates that first the film will land on HBO Max. The WarnerMedia platform sent a statement to the media announcing its releases for 2022, in which it indicates that “Spiderman” (sic) can be seen without clarifying whether it is No Way Home or another Spider-Man movie.

As for the movie “Uncharted”, based on the PlayStation video game, it presents the same problem as Spider-Man, because the rights are owned by Sony. The only difference is that since Marvel / Disney is not behind, everything indicates that it will go first on Netflix and then on Disney Plus, at least in the USA, which is where the agreement appears everywhere.