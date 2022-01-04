Where to see “Don’t look up”? The new movie based on real events

Don’t Look Above: Four True Facts From The Movie Don’t Look Above: Four True Facts From The Movie Don’t Look Above: Four True Facts From The Movie Don’t Look Above: Four True Facts From The Movie Don’t Look Above: Four True Facts From The Movie ❮ ❯

“Don’t look up” it’s the movie they star in Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchet, Timothee Chalamet and Ariana Grande And that is undoubtedly the film of the moment for the entire plot behind and despite the fact that it has received both good and bad reviews, Here we tell you where you can see it and what real events it is based on.

Where to see “Don’t look up”?

For the moment, the film is available on Netflix. The streaming platform has bet a lot on this tape Directed by filmmaker Kevin McKay, known for directing films like The Reporter: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Step Brothers Y The Big Short, also known as The big bet, which talks about the global financial crisis that was experienced in 2008 worldwide.

What real events is “Don’t look up” based on?

1.- Global environmental crisis

McKay assured that the film it was not written with the Covid-19 pandemic in mind, however it does represent a part of it.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the director says he read a UN report in 2018 describing the effects of climate change and got scared: “I couldn’t sleep for two nights after reading it. I had one of those moments where I went from ‘Hey, we have to take care of this, this is crazy’ to ‘It’s happening now. It won’t be in 80 years, it’s now ‘”. That’s where the movie was born, and not exactly from the pandemic.

However, this seems a bit hard to believe as the film turns out to be a clear reflection of chaos, ignorance and misfortunes of the times of pandemic that we have had to live.

2.- Donald Trump and his time as president of the United States

Meryl Streep plays Janie Orlean, the president of the United States and who has a resemblance very similar to Donald Trump, well first ignore warnings from scientists when you first receive the information about the crisis that the meteorite will cause, just like it did Trump when he found out about Covid-19 Y He said it was an invention and that would disappear in 2 months.

In addition, arrogant attitude and nepotism They are clear similarities between the actress and the real character, since Orlean has his son Jason in his cabinet, while Trump used his stepson Krushner and his daughter Ivanka to be present at government events without having experience.

3.- The media “evade” real information

From the first glance we can realize the type of media to which the film refers, since they are of the common style of morning shows that show only the information that suits them And it even has television networks that are made fun of, for example: CNN, Fox, NBC, among other.

However, there is one NBC show that is clearly being satirized. Is named “Morning Joe” and in the movie they turned it into “The Daily Rip” presented by Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry). The North American media have seen in the character played by Blanchett a clear reference to presenter Mika Brzezinski, which he resembles both in physical and in personality.

4.- The power does not have the government, but the businessmen

In “Don’t Look Up,” Adam McKay explores how those who own capital possess power. In the capitalist system, a government can be made small in the face of the economic power of an entrepreneur like Peter Isherwell a billionaire who will try to get a slice of the meteorite.

The connection of this character with the real world is more than evident. In fact, We can consider Isherwell a kind of mix between Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.