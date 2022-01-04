When and through which channel to watch the first match of the Clausura 2022?

A new illusion starts for those led by the English coach Craig Harrington. The Eagles of America Women they start their way in the Grita Mexico Clausura 2022 Tournament of the Women’s MX League, against his pair of Atlas Soccer Club at Aztec stadium Monday, January 10 from 7:00 p.m. CDMX.

+ ALL MOVEMENTS HEADING TO THE CLOSING +

From the high command they proposed to leave behind what was the defeat against UANL Tigers in the semifinal of the League of Opening Tournament, with a transfer market that undoubtedly shook the category and, consequently, generated unprecedented expectations among fans of the team cream blue who are looking forward to the premiere.

Within the names that the Eagles of America Femenil acquired to pose as the great candidate to win the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX, is it so: Alison González, Katty Martínez, Kimberly Rodríguez, Nicki Hernández and Scarlett Camberos, without neglecting, of course, the permanence of Sarah Luebbert, who was able to reach an agreement with Chicago Red Stars, club that owns your pass.

When does América Femenil play vs. Atlas FC for the first date of the Clausura 2022?

The Eagles of America Women from the english coach Craig Harrington, will debut at the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament against his peer Atlas FC directed by Fernando Samayoa, in a duel that will take place on Monday, January 10, starting at 7:00 p.m. in Mexico City in the mythical Aztec stadium.

Why channel watch América Femenil vs. Atlas by date one of the Grita México C22?

The Eagles of America Women will play for date one of the Grita Mexico C22 Tournament of Liga MX against him Atlas FC. The meeting is scheduled by the authorities to be played next Monday, January 10, starting at 7:00 p.m. CDMX. It can be followed live and direct on the TUDN signal.