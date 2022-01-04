WhatsApp: The 5 best tricks you need for this 2022

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging applications in the world, suffice it to mention that at the beginning of 2021 it had more than 2 billion active users, that is why we give you 5 tricks you need to get the most out of the app this 2022.

Among the main functions of the app are the sending of images, videos and documents, in addition to group video calls, however, there are some functions that you could be missing and here we list them.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker