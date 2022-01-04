WhatsApp: The 5 best tricks you need for this 2022

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging applications in the world, suffice it to mention that at the beginning of 2021 it had more than 2 billion active users, that is why we give you 5 tricks you need to get the most out of the app this 2022.

Among the main functions of the app are the sending of images, videos and documents, in addition to group video calls, however, there are some functions that you could be missing and here we list them.

How to record a voice memo without holding down the button on WhatsApp?

This trick can be very useful for record a voice memo while doing other activityTo do this, you have to enter the chat and hold down the microphone button, then slide your finger up to bring it to the lock and release it.

From that moment on, a voice memo will be recorded, we can stop it by pressing the red button and it is possible to listen to the audio before sending it.

How to chat with someone on WhatsApp, even if it is not in your contacts?

We must open the web browser of our preference on Android devices and then follow these steps:

-We paste this link https://api.whatsapp.com/send?phone=number, but we substitute the word number for the one of our interest, without forgetting the country prefix.

-We press enter and then ‘Continue to chat’.

-If the phone in question is associated with a WhatsApp account, the previous link will send us to a chat in the app with that number.

How to share my number with QR code?

This function is very useful for those who have not memorized their phone number. You have to enter the settings, press the icon of the QR code that appears next to our name and voila, the interested person can scan it to add us to their contacts.

In case we are interested, we go to the ‘scan code’ option and do the same.

How to send self-destructing photos on WhatsApp?

There’s a great trick for those who want to share photos, but only want recipients to see them once.

Before submitting the photo that was taken or attached, it is necessary to press the button ‘1’ which is on the side of the text box, this way it can only be viewed once and then it will self-destruct.

How to read WhatsApp messages without them knowing?

It is possible to deactivate the reading confirmation that the blue arrows can, however, if you do not want to use that option, you must follow these steps:

-We press an empty space on our screen in Android.

-We select Widgets and then the WhatsApp 4×2.

-We place the Widget somewhere on the screen and from there the complete messages can be read.

