WhatsApp: How to see the message that one of your contacts deleted?

With 2 billion active users until July 2021, WhatsApp It is the most used instant messaging application in the world, according to Statista data. A few months ago the app enabled a function to Delete messages before they were seen, but here we tell you how to make you see them, even though they have already been deleted.

Many times our contacts delete messages that they just sent, either by mistake or regret and we couldn’t see them, so we have the thorn of what they said, however, with this simple trick that will not happen again.

Before starting it is important to mention that this only works with devices that have Android operating system, because it is almost impossible to do it with phones that have the iOS operating system.

How to see the messages they deleted on WhatsApp?

For be able to see the messages they deleted on WhatsApp necessary install an applicationny there are two options, although this will be done at your own risk, with the understanding that your privacy, as well as that of your contacts, may be affected.

The first app is WAMR, it can be downloaded from Google Play and the requested permissions must be granted to be able to recover messages, photos and files from a short period of time. Subsequently, the app will save the content of the notifications so that you do not miss what a message said in case it is deleted.

The second option is WhatsRemoved +, a very popular app that must be granted permissions to work. Save all messages, even those that have been deleted, and it is possible to download it from the Google app store.

