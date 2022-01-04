What goes up, must come down: why it is okay to despise “Don’t Look Up”

ANDn another life, Don’t look up It really could have taken the world by storm. Film critics and moviegoers have been mourning the death of the studio comedy for years. Here’s a movie that served as both: a star vehicle for Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep that tackled what might be today’s most pressing issue: the global climate crisis. Don’t look up It jumped to the top of the Netflix ranks after its launch on Christmas Eve and has been hailed by many in the scientific field for its spot-on messages.

However, not everyone was convinced of his greatness. On the critical issue, the film was digested like flank steak on a vegan barbecue, and at the moment it has a paltry 55 percent rating on review site Rotten Tomatoes. The reason is not much of a mystery: it is just not very good. The Guardian He described her as “industrious” and “self-conscious.” Rolling stone He called it “the howl of a man awakening in the abyss” and “a disaster movie in more ways than one.” Many others were not nicer.

However, the interesting thing is what came next: reaction to reaction. Fans of Don’t look up and some of its creators this week took to social media to defend its ambiguous merits. This was a case of good versus evil: virtuous environmentalists versus the smug critical elite. But moral conviction should not isolate any film from fair and honest criticism, much less when said film is a lengthy and bellicose comedy like this one. If you were attacking An Inconvenient Truth, it would be reasonable to ask if you have other intentions. If you hated Don’t look up, you most likely just have a sense of humor.

There is nothing in the premise de Don’t Look Up make it particularly unpleasant. For those who did not devour it during the festive period, the film centers on a pair of astronomers (DiCaprio and Lawrence) who struggle in vain to convince the world of an impending catastrophe: a giant comet hurtling towards Earth. There are a number of exasperating factors standing in the way of saving the planet: a scandal-stricken, unmistakably Trump-like president (Streep), an unbiased tech billionaire (Mark Rylance), and the entire banal media infrastructure of the United States. USA, personified by television hosts Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry). It’s all perfectly well-intentioned, but the execution is too lengthy and patronizing. Streep is lousy, as is Rylance, whose subtly disastrous performance seemed to beg his friends in the theater world to stage an intervention. And for a comedy, perhaps its biggest offense is that there is hardly any laughs. No wonder critics took up arms.

The vast majority of people who saw Don’t look up they are probably unaware of this tedious speech. Yet for media-obsessed people, the past week has been a hectic tennis match between opinion pieces and stuffy tweets and the reaction economy buzzes like the market floor at the end of Trading Places. Forbes, for example, he published an article entitled “Why Sneering Critics Dislike Don’t look up, But Climate Scientists Love It ”. The film’s screenwriter, David Sirota, weighed in on the debate by retweeting an article titled “Critics of Don’t look up Are Missing the Entire Point “and declared:” You are not ‘smart’ if you laugh at people who try to fix things … This culture of sarcasm is part of what is killing the world. “

The film’s director, Adam McKay, did the same. McKay was famous for his great laughing feasts of the two thousand as Anchorman Y Step brothers before moving on to overtly political pseudo-comedies like The Big Short Y Vice. As an executive producer of Succession, is partly responsible for the sharpest television satire, and the best series, period, in years. But after the critical punishment of Don’t look up, defended himself, writing: “If you don’t have at least a little bit of anxiety about climate collapse (or America’s reeling), I’m not sure what Don’t look up it’s going to make sense. It is like a robot watching a love story ”.

The point is, movie critics are not supposed to evaluate the moral worth of a movie. They are simply supposed to judge it as a work of art or entertainment. There are completely sensible and dignified films that could be very poorly made, as well as excellent films that can sometimes contain problematic elements. It is not a situation of choosing one or the other. Shark it was a film that eloquently conveyed the folly of the government’s obstinacy in the face of a public safety crisis. And it also turned out to be tremendously fun to watch. However, it is insensitive to combine dislike for the creative merits of a film with opposing its indisputably acceptable message. (A generous read would suggest that’s not what McKay and Sirota say, although many of the movie’s fans have been much more explicit on this point, openly accusing naysayers of denying the climate crisis.)

Trollywood stars: Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet in ‘Don’t Look Up’ (Niko Tavernese / Netflix)

The comic aspirations of Don’t look up They are clear: the jokes are continuous and not laughable, as if they were a bunch of rodents on the face of a cliff. But its defenders seem to wish that the film is not judged as a satire but as a manifesto. It reminds me of Stewart Lee’s sarcastic response to an audience applauding a political joke of his: “I’m not interested in laughter. What interests me is a temporary liberal mass consensus ”. Even if we would have To review the film specifically through the lens of its rhetorical efficacy falls short. Yes, many of your satirical targets deserve to be attacked, but Don’t look up offers little hope, little energy to incite viewers to join the activism. It is as bleak and despairing a portrait of the environmental crisis as First Reformed by Paul Schrader, although he doesn’t seem to know what it is.

It is difficult to suppress the feeling that we are completely powerless in the face of the climate catastrophe in the UK. Climate protesters are often vilified in the media; much of the world’s political institution seems unwilling to commit to the kind of radical change necessary to save our planet. In this sense, the central metaphor of Don’t look up it’s chillingly identifiable. But that doesn’t make it a good movie. We don’t have to pretend otherwise just to appear fair; in fact, film critics have a professional obligation not to. Yes it is as simple as that.