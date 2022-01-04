What does the metaverse imply for brands?

“Will there be any advertising in the metaverse?” “Should my brand be there?” “What are the keys to being successful?” These are, without a doubt, some of the questions that I have been asked the most in recent days. It is logical. The topic has come up strongly in recent weeks and brands (marketing managers, managers, etc.) want to know experiences and know if they should (and can) be there.

The staging of the metaverse has arrived accompanied by a lot of noise, expectation and some another myth Now we must deny that its spread can still be stopped. We talk about the metaverse fashion, -It is true that it seems that now there is no other word (with permission of the covid, of course) – and many people think that this has arisen thanks to Mark Zuckerberg and his presentation from a few weeks ago. And no, it’s not. Let’s dismantle this first myth.

Metaverso is a concept that arises, in 1992, from the fiction book “Snow Crash ”by Neal Stephenson. Imagine if years have passed! In addition, without going so far, in 2018 the “Ready Player One“, a movie of Steven spielberg, which I recommend for those readers of this article who are interested in the subject. No definitely it is not a new concept.

The what without the how

What is certain is that Zuckerberg has put it back on the table, in a way – it must be said – very smart in a context where Facebook (well, now Meta) needed to divert attention so that issues that affect the reputation of your empire. But what he said is not a new concept and, what is more, in his presentation he only limited himself to saying the fact that (metaverse, new future reality, etc) without explaining how do it. Therefore, the linking of Zuckerberg or Facebook as inventors of this new universe is wrong. Second myth settled!

By the way, -no two without three-, although we talk about metaverse is singular, the truth is that they are multiple metaverses. Infinite There are many platforms where you can carry out this metaverse experience. Therefore, a correct application would imply the use of the plural.

Turn of the brands

Beyond these clarifications to demystify certain ideas, it is the turn of truths. It must certainly be said that today we are far from what Zuckerberg showed in his presentation some days ago. We are on the path of what can mark a before and after, but it remains a long way to go. The current context is more than try and failure, where you have to test a lot to find out what works and where you can go.

As it happens many times, either when social networks appeared, for example, those who first arrive in a new environment are the users and then we go brands and agencies. This is also the case in the Metaverse. This parallel world, whether we like it or not, will exist. It is not so hard for younger people to visualize that possibility; to others maybe a little more. But it will be so.

When we have encountered metaverses like that of Roblox, more than 9.5 million creators and 24 million experiencesIt is when brands and agencies have realized that we have to be in this reality. A reality that involves changes.

Liquid brand building

In this universe, the brand building will be liquid and collaborative, which presents the opportunities of the co-creation. To date, brands created experiences and allowed communities to participate. Now, there is a framework where the brand can lay a first stone, but it will be the communities that will intervene so that the process continues (or not).

This new reality demands new professional profiles within brands and agencies to face this challenge. This is real. We are prepared? Is there the right training to meet the challenge?

Decisions with Data

In this new context, everything we do will be documented. The Big data will be even greater, and business decisions will be more documented, because any interaction will be measurable and analyzable, becoming great value for the decision making in the business field.

Faced with such a panorama, there are brands that have already decided to step up and start their tests. We can talk about the cases of Nike with Nikeland, Toyota or Gucci with Limited Drops. Without forgetting the most recent case of Vodafone and the first open metaverse developed in Spain.

So what?

The metaverse is a world that does not stop, where a series of attitudes will occur that will oblige brands to serve the consumer in a different way. Changes and more changes. Right now, we are unable to see how far this can go.

Going back to the questions at the beginning, when someone asks me what their brand should do, I tell them to come in. Let them come in and try. That they must enter the new reality with the learning mindset. From grow together with your community in question. Right now they must without great expectationsas it consists of trial / error.

Before making large investments you have to understand the ecosystem well (what is an open metaverse, what is the closed metaverse, etc.). It is not easy, nor is it fast. Before going big, it is necessary to be able to do all the variables that come into play. Have technological knowledge, but also of user to anticipate their reactions to different stimuli.

“Are you capable of generating quality immersive content? ” “You can develop them correctly? ”. These are some of the questions that I ask those who doubt whether to enter this new reality. I’m not looking for instant answers. And it is that, in short, the current reality of the metaverse is that: questions and more questions that still await an answer. Will your brand be able to deliver them?

Jordi Urbea, Senior Vice President of Ogilvy Spain and CEO of Ogilvy Barcelona