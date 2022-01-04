what Apple is preparing for 2022, according to Mark Gurman

Apple prepares a great 2022 with many important launches, reports Mark Gurman. In addition to the iPhone 14, another smartphone, new computers, and its long-awaited augmented reality headset are in its plans to hit the market this coming year.

In a report of Bloomberg, Gurman assures that after a “modest” 2021, Apple prepares a 2022 of large and important launches of almost its entire range of products.

As every year, the main devices are the new smartphones. In this regard, Gurman ensures that the iPhone 14 will have a major redesign on its screen, a notch smaller, about the size of a hole, and like every year, it will arrive in autumn. However, before this renewal, Apple will launch a new iPhone SE with 5G connectivity in the first half of the year.

On the other hand, Gurman ensures that three new smartwatches will be presented in 2022: the 8 Series, a new SE and a completely new rugged variant, focused on extreme sports enthusiasts.

New computers for all tastes





In terms of computers, Gurman says that Apple is preparing a whole group of new Macs Pro with the M1 Pro and M1 Max processors that were released with the new MacBook Pro. The batch of new devices includes a smaller Mac Pro with a CPU of up to 40 cores and 128 graphics cores, a new Mac mini, and an iMac Pro with a large screen. In addition, the journalist predicts Apple’s announcement of the complete change to its own chips from Intel during WWDC 2022.

There will also be renewal of Apple laptops. The new one MacBook Air will have “the biggest redesign in its history”According to Gurman, there will be a new entry-level MacBook Pro, and even a new external monitor will arrive, with half the price of the Pro Display XDR.

The iPad Pro will also have renewal, with wireless charging as the main novelty, and as every year, iOS 16 and macOS 13 will be part of Apple’s software news.





Finally, Gurman also mentions in his report Apple’s augmented reality viewer and assures that it will be “the Holy Grail of 2022” if it is presented, because on previous occasions it has been spoken of its launch, but it has been delayed for various reasons. Gurman does not mention details of this device, only shares that it is codenamed N301 and will have its own operating system, rOS codenamed Oak.

Based on this information, Apple has plans for a great 2022 full of major launches. At this point it is important to mention that Gurman have a history of successful leaks almost completely, so it is highly likely that everything will turn out as described, but changes in Apple’s plans can still be expected.