Warner Music buys David Bowie’s music catalog for $ 250 million

Reuters.- Warner Music Group’s publishing unit bought the entire catalog of the late British rock star David Bowie, spanning six decades and including hits such as “Heroes” and “Let’s Dance,” for a reported $ 250 million.

Bowie, who pushed the boundaries of music and his own sanity to produce some of the most innovative songs of his generation, died in 2016 at the age of 69.

The agreement between the Bowie succession and Warner Music includes songs from all 26 studio albums released during his lifetime., as well as the posthumous release of the studio album “Toy.”

Warner Music did not disclose the financial terms of the deal in its announcement, made at this time, but a person familiar with the matter said the purchase was valued at about $ 250 million.

Bowie’s estate had signed an agreement in September that gave Warner Music global rights to the artist’s catalog from 1968 to 2016.

Bowie rose to fame in the UK in 1969 with “Space Oddity.”, whose lyrics he said he wrote after watching Stanley Kubrick’s film “2001: A Space Odyssey” while under the influence of hallucinogenic substances.

But it was his 1972 rendition of a gender-undefined space envoy nicknamed “Ziggy Stardust” that launched him to stardom on the world music scene.

The agreement for its catalog is the most recent in the audiovisual rights sector, in which companies have tried to increase copyrights by buying artists’ catalogs after the pandemic it affected physical revenue streams and delayed the release of new recordings.

Home to musicians such as Cardi B, Ed Sheeran and Bruno Mars, Warner Music has also partnered with pop star Madonna to relaunch its entire catalog in the coming years.

His agreement with Bowie’s succession comes days before the 75th anniversary of the rock star’s birth, to be celebrated on January 8.

