Very in love! Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate the New Year with a big kiss in Las Vegas

U.S-. Katy Perry Y Orlando Bloom They are closer than ever, and both enjoy showing their love for each other publicly. The artist went through her Instagram to post new images of your themed party of Playland in Resorts World Las Vegas, home of his new Play residence in Las Vegas, and of course the first was a romantic photo with his great love.

“We like to #PLAY hard / party hard,” he wrote. Katy Perry in your post. The artist thanked Wally’s restaurant and hotel complex for hosting her, as well as the Meta Museum and producer Jeff Beacher “for doing the psychedelic show.” The singer recalled the great performance she gave on New Year’s Eve along with a series of colorful photographs.

In the first image you can see Katy Perry giving a kiss to Orlando Bloom, who was sweetly sporting a lipstick mark on her cheek. The artist posed in a skintight strapless blue dress and later changed into a bright red two-piece ensemble. Also featured in the photos were giant inflatable mushrooms, a large teddy bear with a disco ball, dancers dressed as toy soldiers, the Easter bunny and more.

Some days after Orlando Bloom shared more behind-the-scenes photos of the residence Play to celebrate the success of his fiancee. “There’s a new act on the Vegas strip, so proud of you Katy Perry,” he wrote. The actor posted photos of the outrageous costumes and accessories, plus a photo of Perry in which she is seen singing in front of a giant keyhole on top of a rainbow on stage.

Perry began his residency of 16 shows in Sin City, Las Vegas with plans to appear in the theater of Resorts World Las Vegas till March. “The music will continue and people will use the music to be happy, to get rid of their pain, to dance, to put on makeup. We all need a soundtrack for our lives and I hope I can be part of that, “said the artist about her great show in a recent interview.