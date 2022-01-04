Users discover that a number that appears in an ad for the movie ‘Do not look up’ leads to a phone sex line

In one scene, the character played by Leonardo DiCaprio offers the phone number to calm people down when a planet-destroying comet arrives.

Users on Twitter discovered that a phone number that appears in the framework of a publicity break for the Netflix science fiction comedy ‘No miren above’ (‘Do not look up’, in Spain) leads to a telephone sex line.

This is a scene in which Dr. Randall Mindy, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, stars in a public service announcement and offers the phone number 1-800-532-4500 so that people can feel calm when a comet is approaching planet destroyer.

“Praise to ‘Don’t Look Up’ for having BASH’s (technology company in the film) hotline for its asteroid stress prevention hotline that is linked to a ‘Hot Singles’ phone number in your area”, wrote a netizen.

“I’ve seen ‘Don’t Look Up’ tonight on Netflix. I loved it. At one point, a phone number flashed on the screen, I decided to call and it was a sex chat line. 1-800-532-4500. That’s fun! “, Confirmed another.” Seeing ‘Don’t look up’ I called the number 1-800-532-4500 that they showed in the movie thinking it would be a link … it’s a bitch sex hotline“, tweeted an user.

Meanwhile, another netizen story that, when he dialed the number in question, he got “a medical collection group.” In a later thread he detailed that he tried to call a few more times, but was blocked. “When I called for the first time on the 25th, he was the one who answered and confirmed it through Google. If you call at night, it is definitely a sex line,” he said.

“Right now, millions of you have these same doubts and questions about the approaching comet. That is why BASH Cellular, in collaboration with the US Government, is creating a new toll-free line to answer all your questions. questions, “says DiCaprio’s character in the film.

However, the American magazine People details that in real life a female voice responds to the call from said telephone line. “Welcome toAmerica’s hottest line Guys, hot women are waiting to talk to you. Press one now. Ladies, to talk for free with interesting and exciting guys, press two to connect for free now. “

For its part, Netflix has not yet ruled on whether it is a coincidence or the introduction of the number was intentional.