UNAM Faculty of Medicine postpones return to face-to-face classes

Through a statement, the UNAM Faculty of Medicine informed his students that due to the high incidence of covid-19 cases recently presented by the Ministry of Health, the back to class in person it is postponed.

Therefore, the School of Medicine indicated that the return to classes for those who follow the “annual” school calendar will be on January 6 in “virtual mode”, this applies to all school groups of the first two years of the Medical Surgeon Degree.

While, timely information will be given about the DICIM practices scheduled in the School of Medicine for the third and fourth year who will continue with all academic activities in the assigned clinical fields.

As well as, the Undergraduate Medical Internship and the Social Service will be developed based on the indications established by each health institution.

For its part, the Faculty announced that the Bachelor’s Degrees in Basic Biomedical Research, Physiotherapy, Forensic Science, Neurosciences and Human Nutrition will adhere to their semester school calendar that will begin in the second half of January.

“The modality of academic activities will be informed in due course,” said the School of Medicine in your statement.

“Any additional change in the epidemiological conditions in Mexico City that modify the modality of academic activities to follow will be communicated in a timely manner,” the statement said.

MJP