Ulises Cardona, Necaxa reinforcement, suffered a foot fracture

The Mexican midfielder was injured on Sunday and will be injured for at least two months

MEXICO — Ulises Cardona will cause sick leave between eight and 12 weeks with Necaxa, after suffering a fracture in the fifth metatarsal in his left foot, so the Rays will not be able to count on their services for half of the Clausura 2022. Through a statement, the Aguascalientes team reported on the injury of their midfielder.

“Ulises will be operated on tomorrow (Tuesday) in the city of Guadalajara by Dr. Luis Carlín. After the operation, the footballer will be in recovery work for an approximate time of 8 to 12 weeks ”, the text reads.

Cardona will leave between two and three months. @ClubNecaxa

Injury to Cardona It comes after this Sunday, January 2, he suffered foot discomfort after the corresponding training, so the player did not finish practice and was immediately reviewed by the medical staff.

“After having carried out the corresponding studies, the diagnosis is a fracture of the fifth metatarsal in the left foot,” added the rojiblanco team.

Cardona arrived at Necaxa from Atlas, after he was on loan with Tigres and Mazatlán. In this way, the midfielder became one of the Rayos’ first reinforcements for this new tournament.

The Ray They will not be able to count on the Mexican youth in the first game this Friday when they face the Bravos de Juárez, at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium.